"The butt is the best gyroscope in the world and when you have to make a car beautiful to drive it is more effective than any computer..." words of Loris Bicocchi, a professional supercar tester for over 30 years.

Exactly like the Bugatti that is the protagonist of this video in which the writer has had the privilege of flying (without quotation marks) for five laps at 186 mph (300 km/h). With Loris at the wheel, of course.

Dedicated to the EB110

The Nardo track in Puglia is the largest proving ground in Italy where every year hundreds of prototypes, more or less identified, come to life. To be precise, the track is the "handling" one, where we attended a tuning session of the Centodieci, the new special developed by Bugatti to celebrate the anniversary of the EB110.

We are talking about a hypercar with a strong symbolic value because thanks to it, in 2019, the whole world was able to discover the history of the Italian Bugatti of Campogalliano – and indeed, we refer you to this service for any needs of review.

A unique experience!

If Bugattis are already rare and expensive, the Centodieci is even more so because only 10 will be produced, at a price of about eight million euros each. And they are all already booked. Which made our experience even more surreal: we climbed into a car that is impossible to buy and impossible to meet on the road and we saw it dancing between the curbs at a speed that no customer will ever dream of reaching.

The Bugatti EB110 and Centodieci running on the track

Our sensations are not reproducible, but documenting them was exciting, and with this video we want to share them with you, trying to tell the sense of a dream job which is that of the test driver.

At this point, get comfortable to find out how to test a Bugatti Centodieci at full speed. But above all, how Loris Bicocchi does it. Enjoy your visit!

What about the technical specifications?

We put it at the end because the data is so "out of this world" for a thermal car that it makes even this Bugatti incomparable by definition...