The birth of a new supercar is always an exciting moment for car enthusiasts who eagerly await the next big thing. It's also a huge event for the manufacturer, which dedicated time and invested in preparing, studying, and calibrating every little detail. And if it’s a new Maserati, everything takes on even more significance.

In this original video produced by our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy, we'll show you how a dream called the Maserati MC20 came true. You'll get to know the people who brought it to life, from its engine design to its first virtual and then real-world testing, and up to final production.

Let’s jump in.

MC12: Absolute Myth

The original Maserati MC12 brought the Modenese Trident to the winner’s circle on circuits all over the world, serving as inspiration for the new Maserati MC20. Its name says it all: MC12, or Maserati Corse, with 12 representing its number of cylinders.

Maserati produced 50 units of the MC12 Stradale version and 12 units of the Corse variant. It employed a 65-degree V12 engine with 48 valves, a double overhead camshaft, and dry sump oil system. The engine produced 630 bhp (470 kilowatts) in the Stradale and about 750 bhp (559 kW) in the Corse.

The Stradale tipped the scales at 1,335 kilograms (2,943 pounds) thanks to its carbon-fibre monocoque. It featured a push-rod suspension front and rear with overlapping triangles, magnesium rims wrapped in 245/35 and 345/35 rubber front and rear, and powerful Brembo brakes.

Is that enough? We hope not because, if possible, the car you’ll see and hear in this first episode is even rarer and more special than a “normal” MC12. Those who describe it go well beyond the “cold” numbers on its datasheet. You’ll understand who we’re referring to in the video.

Neptune: Where It All Began

The MC20 was born from its Neptune engine and not the other way around. The technology comes from Formula 1 but has a 100-percent Maserati soul and is made entirely in Modena, which makes the enormous expectations many people have for this marvel all the more understandable. Maserati will adopt electrification down the road, but in the meantime, it is exciting to witness a new V6 be born.

A Special V6

In this episode, we’ll meet those who believed in the Neptune’s architecture, which has little to do with the high-performance engines already seen and tested in the most recent Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The engine in the MC20 is a 90-degree 3.0-litre V6 with dry-sump lubrication that develops 630 bhp (sound familiar?) at 7,500 rpm with 730 Newton-metres (544 pound-feet) of torque from 3,000 rpm. It gives the supercar an astonishing 210 bhp (157 kW) per litre. It’s also positioned low in the car, almost caressing the road.

Maserati created the Neptune at its Innovation Lab in Via Emilia Ovest in Modena. Among its many peculiarities is the innovative double spark plug pre-chamber combustion system. It comes from F1, and the MC20 makes it the first road car the technology is available in.

The Neptune can be defined as the spark for the entire MC20, but you will get to know the real passion that the Modenese company puts into each of its creations in the coming episodes.

Enjoy!

Gallery: Maserati Corse, from the MC12 to the V6 Nettuno