Here we feature an electric versus electric drag race. One, a car with four wheels, versus the other, a motorcycle with two. Which electric takes the win? Watch the video to find out.

How much adrenaline can an electric car release? A lot, a lot more than typically imagined by those who approach e-mobility only by following their environmental awareness. Not surprisingly, more and more motorists who, after having touched the world of zero-emissions cars firsthand, realise that sustainability can also rhyme with performance. And what a performance it is.

***Editor's note: Motor1 UK would like to thank our sister publication (InsideEVs Italy) for this most amazing drag race video.

Here then is the Christmas gift from InsideEVs to all fans who want to improve the quality of the air without sacrificing even a modicum of emotions: an unprecedented drag race between two symbols of cars and battery motorcycles. The Tesla Model 3 Performance and Zero Motorcycles SR / F.

Californian electric horses

The two challengers, both made in California, are at the top in terms of electric breathtaking performance. The numbers are clear: the Model 3 Performance, thanks to the latest over-the-air software update, puts about 514 bhp (383 kW) of power, discharged to the ground through all-wheel drive. A configuration that, together with the typical torque of electric motors, makes the Palo Alto's sportiest compact a racehorse in drag races.

This time, however, on the drag strip the Model 3 is next to an opponent very different from the usual. A streetfighter, the Zero SR / F, which has only one drive wheel, but which can boast 110 bhp (82 kW) on 220 kg of weight and monstrous torque for a motorcycle at 140 lb-ft (190 Nm).

And we are only at the beginning

This unprecedented 6-wheel, zero-emission drag race represents only the prelude to what 2020 will hold for InsideEVs. There are many new electric models coming and plenty of other surprises in store.

Mobility is changing and we are here to accompany you in this transition. Because cars will always retain a strong emotional connotation, which will remain true as the world transitions over to electric.

From our team to you, Happy Holidays and let's welcome 2020 in with this electrifying race.