Announced almost two years ago, the Omoda 5 arrived on the UK market in recent weeks, representing the Chinese brand's first step into the European market. Now, having broken the mould, a major series of new products is planned for 2025. Starting with new variants of the compact SUV.

While the electric version is now on the launch pad, with sales scheduled for the end of 2024, next year will see the arrival of the Omoda 5 LPG, an energy source that still enjoys a rich fan base in markets such as Italy. It will be followed by the Omoda 7 and 9, while for the much-anticipated Omoda 3, a small SUV available with different engine types, the date is set for 2026. Let's take a look at all the new Omoda models expected in 2025.

Omoda 5 LPG

At Chery, the group that owns Omoda, we've done our homework by studying the European markets in detail. Italy is one of them. A country where, in the first six months of 2024, LPG cars accounted for 91% of sales. A niche segment where there is no shortage of offers, but where there is still room for new models.

Omoda 5

In 2025, the Omoda 5 will also become an LPG-powered car, exclusively for the Italian market. The engine will still be the 147 PS 1.6 turbo, modified thanks to the collaboration of an installer whose name is not known, although everything leads us to believe that it is BRC. It's still too early to talk about prices, although they should rise slightly from the €27,900 of the petrol version.

Name Omoda 5 LPG Body Compact SUV Engine LPG Arrival date First quarter of 2025 Price To be announced

First presented at the Beijing Motor Show, the Omoda 7 is a 4.64-metre mid-size SUV in a segment occupied by the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Ford Kuga, among others. It features taut, angular lines, a low rear window and particularly slim headlamps.

Omoda 7

There's no precise information on the engines available in Europe, but we do know that it will also be plug-in, with a powertrain based on a 1.5 petrol coupled with two electric motors, with a total range of 745 miles.

Name Omoda 7 Body Medium SUV Engine Plug-in Arrival date Year 2025 Price To be announced

Omoda 9

The future flagship of the European range, the Omoda 9 already exists - under the name C9 - on certain Asian markets. It will have virtually all the same styling, dimensions - 4.77 metres long - and powertrain.

Omoda C9

It should therefore only be available with a two- or four-wheel drive plug-in powertrain, based on a 2.0 turbo petrol engine with a total output of 261 PS and 400 Nm of torque, coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission.