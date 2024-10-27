Location: The Paris Motor Show 2024, where one of the most important innovations will be unveiled. I'm sitting in the back of the new Renault 4 E-Tech Electric with Gilles Vidal, Design Director of the Renault brand. He is literally responsible for the retro look of Renault's new electric cars.

How did this direction come about? And what else can we expect? Here is what Mr Vidal had to say.

Motor1 Deutschland: When did the first idea for a new edition of the Renault 5 come about?

Gilles Vidal: "The idea was born in our design studio. The designers had the feeling that this concept should perhaps be revitalised. That was before I joined Renault [2020, editor's note]. But it remained hidden in our studios for the time being. When Luca de Meo became the new head of the Renault Group in July 2020, he also visited the design studios.

He saw this design there and said "We have to realise this as quickly as possible!". And so the project began. It was not exactly the car as it is now on the market. A little later, I joined the company and we got to work straight away. And we were pretty quick. There was no interior yet, but we wanted to show a cool thing on the exterior."

That's right. Back in January 2021, Luca de Meo showed a 5-study as part of his "Renaulution" plan, which came remarkably close to the production vehicle of 2024.

Renault R5 Concept (2021) Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (2024)

And did the idea for the electric Renault 4 already come up back then?

Yes, it was soon discussed, says Vidal. But it is not an SUV or the SUV version of the Renault 5, he says, and should be seen a bit like the Clio and Captur.

Like its historical predecessor, the new Renault 4 E-Tech Electric is a car that can be driven over hill and dale. Not an SUV in the classic sense like some of these monstrous cars. Rather "civilised", as Monsieur Vidal puts it. And rather two different products in terms of dimensions and practicality. After all, the R4 is a good 25 centimetres longer than the 5.

Who actually came up with the idea for the baguette holder in the new Renault 5?

They thought about practical accessories, says Vidal. After all, you can't design a car universally, everyone likes it a little differently. But they also wanted to emphasise that Renault is French [the 4 and 5 are built in France, editor's note]. And what could be more French than a baguette? That's how it all began. Jokingly at first, but then with a clever ulterior motive. "I love this woven basket," admits Vidal. After all, you could also put flowers or an umbrella in it ...

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (2024): The baguette holder for the centre console

Why doesn't the new Renault 5 have unpainted plastic bumpers like in the past?

Back in 1972, the large bumpers were innovative, says Vidal. But for the new edition of the 5, they wanted a completely coloured exterior. Goal: "More solid, less basic." The Renault 4 E-Tech Electric, on the other hand, features unpainted plastic on the bumpers to express robustness and practicality.

What does the future of Renault design look like?

Gilles Vidal: "At the moment, we are seeing some retro-futuristic models here at the Renault show with the 5, 4 and Twingo. But the future will be progressive. The next step is the Embleme Concept, which is a more minimalist design. Flowing with some high quality handcrafted details".

Renault Renault Embleme Concept (2024)

Our next stop takes us to Laurens Van Den Acker, Chief Design Officer Renault Group.

Is the new electric Twingo on schedule?

It is definitely a challenge to get the production model on the road within two years, says Van Den Acker. But things are looking good in this respect. The final interior will be revealed within the next twelve months. The aim is to retain the spirit of the original Twingo. But then with five doors, we add.

What other retro models are conceivable?

Van Den Acker: "The Renault 17 shown here is a restomod, it is based on the old vehicle and is more for marketing purposes. A kind of design finger exercise. But we don't currently have a suitable platform. And with the 4, 5 and Twingo, we have already done a lot in this direction."

Should the entire Renault range go retro?

"We have 'Legendary Icons', which are 4, 5 and Twingo. And 'Future Icons' are more Megane, Scenic, Rafale. We want to maintain a good balance. The 'Icons' don't just look to the past. Customers also perceive the new Renault 5 as a modern car.

We have electric and electrified platforms. We will not mix them so as not to lose the advantages of one platform. We would not have been able to realise a car like the Renault 5 on a multi-energy platform. The wheels would have been smaller, the overhangs larger. The 4 and 5 are also not the successors to the Captur and Clio, both will work well side by side."