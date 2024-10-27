Riders know that a horse can be quite expensive. Successful breeding animals can occasionally be worth tens of millions of pounds. Of course, you don't transport such treasures on four legs in a simple trailer in the tow of a Toyota Land Cruiser. Something more noble is required.

French coachbuilder Théault has developed a new horse transporter based on the Mercedes Actros. According to the makers, the "Élégance Lounge" model offers "a sophisticated combination of comfort and functionality that meets the needs of horses and travellers alike". Incidentally, Théault specialises in horse transporters with 100 years of experience.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Actros as horse transporter with "Élégance Lounge" from Théault

18 Photos Mercedes-Benz Trucks

A Mercedes Actros 2551 6x2 with a 12.8-litre engine (OM 471) serves as the basis. This engine puts 510 PS on the road, providing enough power to cover long distances effortlessly, even when fully loaded. The model is based on the Actros Edition 2, which is already equipped ex works with numerous extras that make everyday life easier.

Comfort for people and animals

The living area of the "Élégance Lounge" is designed in the style of a modern yacht. Light colours and wooden elements create a pleasant atmosphere. The horse-drawn lorry is intended to serve as a hotel substitute for drivers, carers and possibly also riders when travelling. A comprehensive range of equipment ensures comfort on the road: a fully equipped kitchen with oven, hob and sink makes it possible to prepare meals on the go. There is also a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a 400-litre water tank, which ensures plenty of water on longer journeys.

The dining table seats six people and there is a TV with a home cinema system for cosy evenings in. There is even a small built-in wine cellar. For overnight stays, the truck offers three sleeping options, which have been cleverly integrated into the interior: A folding bed above the roof can be extended electrically if required, the dining area can be converted into another sleeping area and the third bed is located on a lowerable platform above the driver's seat.

In addition to comfort for the people on board, the needs of the animals have also been considered. The horse boxes in the Actros are designed for up to eight horses and offer protection from noise and temperature fluctuations thanks to sophisticated insulation. Each box is arranged individually and transversely above the two rear axles.

The floors of the boxes are specially reinforced to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for the horses. A combination of Finnish wood, comfort foam and rubber mats ensures optimum heat and sound insulation, which significantly reduces stress for the sensitive animals.

Access to the boxes is via two levels that can be opened at an angle - one at the rear and one on the right-hand side of the vehicle. This allows the animals to be loaded comfortably and safely, while the generous storage space under the vehicle and in the horse area provides sufficient space for equipment. If you need even more storage space, you can choose the optional show box, which is attached to the rear and offers space for saddles, saddlecloths and other accessories.

Flexible and customisable

The Actros "Élégance Lounge" not only impresses with its luxurious equipment, but also with technical refinements that make everyday life easier. For example, the truck has an electric control system that allows the body to be extended to the side.

This increases the interior of the vehicle to up to 50 square metres, creating even more space for people and animals. Thanks to this extension, the customer can flexibly adapt the transporter to their needs, whether it be more space for the horses or for the living area.

Another unique feature of this model is that the transporter is registered for four people on the vehicle licence. In addition to the standard driver and passenger seats, there is an additional row of seats with two more seats, which significantly increases travelling comfort, especially on longer journeys.

A total of around 3,000 working hours were invested in the development and construction of this special model. This testifies to the high quality and precision with which Théault develops and builds its vehicles. Each customer also has the option of customising the van according to their own ideas, so that each truck is unique.

Théault has a long tradition of building horseboxes. The company was founded in Normandy in 1924 and quickly gained a reputation for manufacturing vehicles that meet the special requirements of animal transport. Today, Théault employs around 170 people and produces around 450 horseboxes every year. Thanks to these many years of experience and the use of modern technologies, the company is able to offer its customers customised solutions.