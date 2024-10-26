We've seen a lot of wild creations from Brabus over the years, but this is a pretty big thing, even by Brabus standards. Underneath those heavily flared wings and loads of carbon fibre is a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance with 1,000 PS!

And if you were wondering when exactly Mercedes built an SL Shooting Brake, don't waste your time. This is a pure Brabus thing.

And what a Brabus thing it is. The high-end tuner has designed a Shooting Brake body made entirely of visible carbon fibre. The redesigned face of the former roadster comes with a new spoiler designed to reduce lift. In addition, a smoother transition to the widened wings has been achieved. New side skirts carry the brute stance towards the now 1.98 metre wide rear, where the real magic begins.

The soft top and all its extra weight are history. Instead, we now see a delightful Shooting Brake back. In contrast, a radical rear end with a mega diffuser and four tailpipes (also made of carbon fibre) is already normal for the team from Bottrop, Germany. A relatively discreet spoiler apron is the cherry on the cake, so to speak.

However, if you touch the accelerator pedal, the cherry is likely to catapult you at least as far as the next village. Brabus has increased the displacement of the AMG biturbo V8 to 4.4 litres. This alone achieves 796 PS and 1,250 Nm of torque. A further 204 PS comes from the electric motor at the rear.

The system output is a totally crazy 1,000 PS and 1,820 Nm. All this madness is transmitted via a 9-speed automatic transmission to the 21-inch wheels at the front and the 22-inch tyres at the rear. The brakes and suspension have also been optimised.

All of this generates a very, very fast Shooting Brake. The Rocket GTS flies from 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds. It reaches 124 mph in 9.5 seconds and 186 mph in 23.7 seconds. The top speed is 197 mph.

There are also changes to the interior, although Brabus does not go as completely through the roof here as we have already seen in other projects. We recognise lots of carbon, Alcantara and upholstery with chic quilting. White contrasting stitching and blue lighting adorn the otherwise rather dark interior.

Brabus prices the Rocket GTS at a very specific price of €945,762.50 (approx. £790,000) ex works with no mention of production figures.