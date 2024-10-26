It's not just an exhibition of supercars and innovative projects, but a veritable laboratory of ideas for the future of automotive design. It's the Autostyle Design Competition, an international event that also rewards young talent from design schools, under the aegis of Berman Spa boss Roberto Artioli.

It's also a great opportunity to discover the trends that will influence the automotive world over the next few years, and to be among the jurors at the event (limited numbers and by invitation only), which this year takes place on 24 and 25 October at Villa Schiarino, Italy.

What is the Autostyle Design Competition?

Now in its twenty-first year, the Autostyle Design Competition is an international event dedicated to automotive design, organised by Berman, an automotive parts manufacturer based in San Benedetto Po, Mantua, which produces parts for the cars we see on the roads every day, as well as for supercars and luxury cars.

Since its first edition, Autostyle has been a reference point for the automotive industry, bringing together designers, managers and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends in styling. In a way, it is now the most important event dedicated to styling innovations of the year.

Lately, in addition to automotive design, other sectors have been included, to show the similarities and differences. For example, watchmaking and jewellery, eyewear, motorbikes, trucks and, this year, boating.

The Autostyle opening conference hosted by Professor Alessio Tommasetti Live design moments: competing students try their hand at group design for 2 minutes each.

The competition and the schools involved

One of the distinctive features of Autostyle is the design competition, in which students from the most prestigious international design schools compete with innovative projects. Their proposals, which involve the development of recent models and prototypes on the basis of an annual call for tenders, are examined by experts from the styling centres of the leading car manufacturers, as well as by journalists from specialist magazines.

At the end of the event, the young talents will be rewarded and given the opportunity to launch a career in the world of automotive design. Many of the competition's winners are now working for major automotive companies.

Some of the students taking part in Autostyle 2024

The 2024 exhibition

Autostyle 2024 offers a glimpse of the year's most exciting styling innovations, making it a true automotive design show.

Prestigious brands such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley and Pagani are exhibiting their latest dream creations. There are also major generalist manufacturers such as BYD, Fiat and Toyota, and those developing new urban mobility solutions in the form of microcars such as Microlino and YoYo.

As well as supercars, there will be a showcase with the nautical world, thanks to Azimut, which will be presenting the Seadeck 6 yacht, highlighting the stylistic affinities between luxury boats and sports cars.

The spectacular Ferrari 12Cilindri at Autostyle 2024 The YangWang U9 (BYD Group), special guest at Autostyle

Scheduled conferences

October 25 is the day of the main conference, featuring some of the industry's most influential designers: Marek Reichman from Aston Martin, Robin Page and Jai Bolar from Bentley, Flavio Manzoni from Ferrari, Mitja Borkert from Lamborghini and Andrea Ferraresi from Ducati.

Donato Pacella of Fiat, Ken Bills and Alessandro Belosio of Toyota ED2, Mattia Gessi of Pagani and Davide Lanna of BYD also presented new products from their respective brands. Federica Bertolini and Federico Lantero from Azimut were also on hand to talk about the Seadeck 6 yacht, focusing on aesthetics and sustainability.

The event will conclude on 26 October with the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the design competition.