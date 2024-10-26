Emission standards for new vehicles, scheduled for 2026, could change. The European Commission wants to re-evaluate e-fuels (synthetic fuels made from water and CO2). This is what Wopke Hoekstra, the next climate commissioner, and Teresa Ribera, the future vice-president of the Commission responsible for climate policy, have said.

To prepare for 2035, "a technology-neutral approach will be needed, in which synthetic fuels have an important role to play, thanks to a targeted amendment to the regulation as part of the planned review", the Dutch Commissioner told MEPs.

The combination of biofuels and electric motors to achieve a complete decarbonisation of transport should also give confidence to markets and investors, according to Spain's Teresa Ribera.

A political and industrial challenge

For German carmakers, this is eagerly awaited and hoped-for news. Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault and Chairman of ACEA, had already spoken out in favour of a flexible approach, without favouring any "particular technology".

Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprise and the "Made in Italy" sector, had supported the use of biofuels and other technologies, but had called for the mid-term review of emission standards to be brought forward to the first half of 2025.

In production from 2030

According to the forecasts provided in the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei document signed by Silvia Bordiga, Gaetano Guerra and Gianfranco Pacchioni, the first large-scale production of e-fuels could begin in 2030. However, the volumes needed to make a real difference will not be reached until around 2050.

Their cost is still too high, three to ten times that of fossil fuels, and is heavily dependent on the cost of the electricity and CO2 capture required. A lot will depend on the balance of various economic factors, we will have to invest in renewable energies, and we will continue to talk about new-generation nuclear power to bring down the cost of electricity.