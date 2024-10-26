The new Lancia Gamma will be launched in 2026 and will be the flagship of the revitalised brand, whose product range for years consisted solely of the Ypsilon. What we do know about the Gamma is that it will be produced in Melfi, Italy, and will be based on the STLA Medium platform from Stellantis, which is also used by the Peugeot 3008, the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland and the new Jeep Compass (coming in 2025).

Surprisingly, the first photo was released by the manufacturer recently. It shows part of the rear and nothing more. But we can already recognise some features of Lancia's new design language.

Lancia Pu Ra HPE Concept Lancia Ypsilon

First of all, there is the Lancia lettering, or rather, just the last "A". It was first seen on the Pu+Ra HPE Concept and then on the new Ypsilon. A simple, angular style, with all the letters running across a large part of the tailgate.

Then the horizontal LED light strip catches the eye, with a vertical segment pointing downwards from the centre and ending directly above the Gamma lettering. Practically a mirror image of the front of the Pu+Ra HPE and Ypsilon. The rest remains a complete mystery.

What we do know, however, the new Lancia Gamma will have a fastback style. In other words, it will be a saloon with a coupé-style sloping rear window - see Citroën C5 X. Like the French car, the new Italian flagship will be around 4.7 metres long, putting it in the same segment as the Audi A5, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The new Lancia Gamma as an unofficial rendering

The new Gamma is to be electric, although the STLA Medium platform leaves the door open for electrified powertrains with combustion engines. In fact, it is a multi-energy platform that can utilise battery drives as well as mild hybrid or plug-in powertrains. Again, we would like to refer you to the Peugeot 3008 or the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland.