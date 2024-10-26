Hyundai unveils the "Rolling Lab" of the next generation. The RN24 is intended to show where the electrically powered models of the sporty "N" sub-brand are heading, writes Hyundai. We find the technology details more interesting. The car has an 84 kWh battery like the Ioniq 5, but is significantly shorter.

The 650 PS all-wheel drive comes from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the battery has 84 kWh like the Ioniq 5, but the battery is "designed differently" according to Hyundai. This makes a 34 cm shorter wheelbase possible: the axle distance is reduced from 3,000 to 2,660 mm. Whether this means that Hyundai uses cells with a higher energy density is not revealed.

Shorter wheelbase, but same battery capacity as the Ioniq 5: the technical data of the RN24

According to Hyundai, the greatly shortened wheelbase results in a car the size of a small car (B segment). That is probably a bit of an exaggeration as compact car would probably be more correct. Hyundai does not specify the length, but if you subtract the 34 cm from the overall length of the Ioniq 5, the result is 4.30 metres. This corresponds almost exactly to the length of the compact Hyundai i30 (4.33 m), the wheelbase is also similar: 2.65 m for the i30, 2.66 m for the RN24. The small i20, on the other hand, measures just 4.07 metres and has a wheelbase of 2.58 metres.

Kia EV3: 4.30 m long, 2.68 m wheelbase and 1.56 m high

The comparison with the Kia EV3 is obvious. It is exactly 4.30 metres long and has a wheelbase of 2.68 metres. That is pretty much exactly the same as the RN24 dimensions. At 78 kWh net and 81 kWh gross, the EV3's largest battery is also designed similarly to the RN24. At least if you assume that the 84 kWh is the gross value; the standard battery has around 80 kWh net. As you can see: The data for the RN24 is not too far removed from the standard model. The same applies to the stated sprint time of 3.4 seconds: It is no better than the Ioniq 5 N in boost mode.

Gallery: Hyundai RN24 concept

7 Photos Hyundai

Hyundai finds the comparison with the i20 N Rally 1 more exciting; this is the car that the brand uses in the World Rally Championship (WRC), albeit with a plug-in hybrid drive. The chassis is said to be inspired by the WRC vehicles. The body of the concept study, on the other hand, is minimal, consisting essentially of a roll cage. The result is a particularly light and compact electric car. At around 1.9 tonnes, the car weighs 400 kilos less than the Ioniq 5 N, which tips the scales at 2.3 tonnes.

The bottom line

Hyundai presents the RN24 study. The pictures are something for the "#bwoah" faction, but the car also has something to offer technically. Apparently Hyundai can squeeze an 84 kWh battery into a wheelbase of 2.66 metres. This would make an electric compact car with a length of around 4.30 metres possible, perhaps a Hyundai Ioniq 4, which could come pretty close to the Kia EV3. A 400-volt system would also be logical, but we'll have to wait and see.