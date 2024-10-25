We are well aware that the camper van business continues to grow at an almost dizzying rate, thanks to the great interest that exists when it comes to leasing or buying. That is why automakers should take advantage of this opportune moment to offer vehicles of this type.

One of these companies would be Dacia, which would become a leader by offering a 'van' for possibly the lowest price on the market. For the moment, the Romanian manufacturer has not made a move, but for a long time now, a digital proposal called Sandman has been circulating on the networks. We have seen it in lime green and even in a sportier formator in a 4x4 variant. Now we show you a fourth interpretation.

Hidden' camper

As you can see in the images, the computer-generated vehicle (and posted on Mahboub 1's YouTube channel) sports the brand's corporate grille, as well as a rather bulky bumper with a large lower air intake.

On the sides, in addition to the five-spoke wheels, there are sliding doors and tinted windows, two very practical elements in any camper. At the rear, there is a well-designed bumper and a double tailgate that can be propped up to allow access to the cab.

From the outside it may look like a conventional van, like the Dacia Vaner (also digital) that you can see below in photos, and this is usually quite pleasing, as it allows you to park it without fear of theft or any kind of vandalism.

In order to achieve a low price, the Dacia Sandman would have very little in the way of a standard camper van. Only the option of folding down the rear seats in order to fit a mattress for two people. The rest of the elements, such as cooker, kitchenware, fridge, dining area, outdoor shower or outdoor chairs and tables, would have to be provided by a specialised fitter.

What about the engine? It would make sense for it to inherit a Blue dCi diesel engine from the Renault Trafic in order to achieve the lowest possible fuel consumption and a good range, qualities that any enthusiast of these vehicles tends to look for.

€25,000, excluding camper conversion

How much could the Sandman 2024 be priced? That, without a doubt, is the big question. Perhaps the €25,000 (approx. £21,000) starting price of the Bigster could be a logical amount for this affordable van, apart from the conversion you can do, of course.

Right now, its most direct rival would be the new Citroën Holidays, which costs £56,590, but with many more factory-fitted components, such as four-seater sleeper, kitchen, fridge and two sliding doors. In this segment, the Volkswagen California remains one of the most expensive, with the Beach (entry-level version) priced at £63,376.

In short, we will never tire of saying that Dacia has a unique opportunity to increase its profitability with a van of this type. I don't know if the request will reach the company's top management, but there's little more we can do.

