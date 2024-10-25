An electric Dodge Charger Daytona has been available to order in the USA since mid-September. The car, based on the STLA Large platform, has a 94 kWh battery with relatively unusual NCA chemistry. Even more unusual, however, is the battery that will be installed in the car from 2026: a solid-state battery from Factorial. Stellantis has now officially announced this.

A "demonstration fleet" based on the Dodge Charger Daytona is planned. This should be on the road "by 2026". It has not been announced how many vehicles this will comprise. The fleet will be used to validate the technology, i.e. to evaluate its performance under real driving conditions. Stellantis has invested 75 million dollars in the US solid-state battery specialist in 2021. The company also works with Mercedes and Hyundai.

The cells are based on Factorial's "FEST" technology (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) . This is said to offer energy densities of more than 390 watt hours per kilo, presumably at cell level.

According to Factorial's website, it combines"a lithium metal anode, a quasi-solid electrolyte and a high capacity cathode". The cell design combines "the performance and safety advantages of solid-state electrolytes with the manufacturability of conventional lithium-ion batteries", according to the company. FEST is apparently the first available technology; there is also the more advanced Solstice technology, which uses a completely solid sulphide-based electrolyte.

A year ago, Factorial sent the first A-samples of a 100 ampere-hour battery with FEST technology to car manufacturers. At 400 volts, 100 Ah corresponds to a storage capacity of 40 kWh. The size of the battery in the cars in the demo fleet was not disclosed.

Today's electric cars should be able to travel 200-300 miles (320-480 km) with FEST technology. A 90 kWh FEST battery should only weigh around 380 kilos (800 lbs). Future electric cars (apparently with Solstice technology) should be able to travel 500-600 miles, i.e. 800-1,000 km. A 90 kWh battery is expected to weigh only 260 kilos (580 lbs).

Stellantis has chosen the STLA Large platform for testing the cells, as "high-volume electric SUVs and performance vehicles" will be based on it, according to Stellantis. STLA Large is a multi-energy platform, meaning that it enables models with combustion engines as well as electric cars. In addition to Dodge, it will also be used by Jeep (including in the Wagoneer S), Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. It is expected to cover up to two million vehicles worldwide.

The Dodge Charger Daytona was unveiled in March 2024 as the first electrically powered muscle car. It has a 400-volt system and a battery with a gross capacity of 100.1 kWh and a net capacity of 94.0 kWh. The standard all-wheel drive consists of two motors with 250 kW each. The Charger Daytona Scat Pack fully utilises the hardware and offers 500 kW system output, while the Charger Daytona R/T is limited to 370 kW. The range according to the American EPA standard is 250 to 311 miles.

The bottom line

Solid-state batteries are seen as the next big thing in battery development. Higher energy densities, greater robustness, improved fast-charging properties and lower costs are among the frequently cited advantages. But all of this is still a dream of the future - which, admittedly, we like to hear.

In any case, Stellantis is now planning test vehicles with a semi-solid state battery (SSSB) from Factorial. The storage capacity has not yet been revealed. We will have to wait and see whether the battery stores as much energy as in the series charger (94 kWh).