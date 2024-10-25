Scout is back. After a 44-year break, Volkswagen is revitalising the US brand and presenting two production-ready concepts - the Traveler SUV and the Terra pick-up, both of which are inspired by the original Scout vehicles built by International Harvester between 1961 and 1980.

Excitingly, both Scout models are actually purely electric cars. With 800-volt technology (allowing a maximum charge of up to 350 kW), 1300 Nm of torque, a sprint to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and a range of around 350 miles. However, an optional energy system with an extended range is also available. There is also a petrol generator on board, which should increase the range to up to 500 miles. Take that, Tesla Cybertruck...

Gallery: Scout Traveler SUV And Terra Pickup Concepts

23 Photos Scout Motors

The new Scouts, which are built on a new ladder-frame platform, can be fitted with up to 35-inch tyres. They have a ground clearance of over 30 centimetres and a fording depth of around one metre. The mechanical advantages of the off-road vehicles include a front stabiliser release, mechanical locks at the front and rear and a solid rear axle.

Scout estimates that the Traveler SUV can tow over 7,000 pounds (3,175 kilograms), while the Terra pickup can tow over 10,000 pounds (4,535 kg). Both can carry a payload of nearly 2,000 pounds (907 kg). The Scout Terra has a decent loading area of almost 1.70 metres in length, including 120-volt and 240-volt sockets. Instead, the Traveler has an integrated spare tyre carrier that can accommodate a full-size 35-inch spare wheel. The Terra can only accommodate a 33-inch spare wheel, but you can also opt for a tyre carrier on the cargo bed that can accommodate a 35-inch spare wheel.

Scout Motors Scout Traveller concept

Inside, the physical controls for the air conditioning are located under the large, central screen, with Scout's design inspired by the original Scout II. The manufacturer will offer the Terra with an optional front bench seat that replaces the multi-function centre console. It will also have mechanical door handles.

Interested buyers can reserve their favourite variant today for 100 dollars. The entry-level Traveler model will start at around $50,000 (approx. £39,000) with discounts, while the Terra will be priced at $51,500 (£40,000). But it's not just money that is needed, patience is also required, as Scout is not planning to start production until 2027.