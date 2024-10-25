This autumn, Uber is revving things up in London, literally. From now until the end of November, Londoners can book a ride that’s both eco-friendly and a little bit James Bond-esque, thanks to the arrival of Lotus Eletre in the Uber Green fleet. For a limited time, Uber riders can swap their usual commute for a luxurious, high-tech joyride, all while saving the planet one electric mile at a time.

Uber’s move is part of a broader push to make London’s streets greener, which, in turn, is part of a global strategy to go fully electric by the end of the decade. With nearly 30 per cent of Uber's miles in the city now powered by electricity, the app is doing its bit to help cut down on emissions. And with a special competition on offer, the stakes have never been higher. The rider who saves the most emissions by the end of November will win – wait for it – free Uber Green rides for the next ten years. Yes, a decade of free, eco-friendly rides just for going green.

Gallery: 2024 Lotus Eletre First Drive

24 Photos

To help riders keep track of their environmental impact (and their position in the race to free rides), Uber has also rolled out an in-app Emissions Savings tool. It’s like a Fitbit, but for your carbon footprint. All the miles you clock up in Uber Green rides are added up, showing you just how much CO2 you’ve dodged by opting for electric over traditional taxis.

Since the launch of Uber Green in central London back in 2021, the company has already helped save a staggering 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. And while riders are soaking up the eco-glamour, drivers aren’t left out of the deal either – they earn 10 per cent more for taking Uber Green trips.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Lotus to combine cutting-edge luxury with sustainable travel. Uber drivers are already leading the way, going electric far quicker than regular motorists – making London Uber’s global capital for electrification. Now we’re excited to allow our riders to experience one of the world’s most exciting electric cars”, Andrew Brem, General Manager for Uber UK, commented.

As a reminder, the Eletre has a 800-volt architecture and a massive 112 kWh battery pack, good for up to 372 miles of WLTP range depending on the version. There are two options when it comes to the number of electric motors – the Eletre and Eletre S, which feature a single motor at the back rated at 612 PS, and the Eletre R with a dual-motor powertrain capable of 918 PS. The 0-62 mph acceleration varies from 4.5 seconds for the base models to 2.95 seconds for the range-toppers.

So, whether you’re heading to a meeting or just popping to the shops, why not do it in a way that feels like a sneak preview of the future? The clock’s ticking though. After November, the chance to ride in a Lotus Eletre will be gone. But, if you play your emissions-saving cards right, those sweet, guilt-free rides could be yours for a lifetime – or at least the next decade.