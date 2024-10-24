It's no secret that China is a major market for electric cars. More than half the BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) sold in the world are sold in China. So it's obvious that China is the country with the largest supply.

According to my research, some 468 all-electric models (excluding vans and light commercial vehicles and including rebadges) will be available by October 2024, of which 267 will be Chinese (57% of the total). BYD is therefore set to become an even more serious competitor for Western carmakers.

Getting bigger and bigger

BYD began producing cars only 22 years ago, with cars copied from the Western market and low quality standards. Then, between 2018 and 2019, as other carmakers faced pandemic and semiconductor problems, BYD accelerated its plans and became the leader in its home market. By 2023, it had overtaken Volkswagen's sales and become China's favourite brand.

This leadership is the result of a major product offensive that includes new models in almost every consumer segment. The strategy has been to target both the pure electric and plug-in hybrid markets with state-of-the-art software, infotainment systems and batteries.

BYD Group worldwide sales in units

The increased competitiveness of its cars has had an impact on sales, which rose from 427,300 units in 2020 to 2.89 million last year (not including volumes from other BYD brands such as Denza and Yangwang). By comparison, Tesla's global volumes rose from 500,000 to 1.81 million units over the same period.

This year to September, BYD and all its brands have sold 2.75 million units, up 32%, including 1.17 million pure electric cars, up 12%. Tesla sold 1.29 million electric cars, down 2%. The gap is closing.

Worldwide sales of electric vehicles (number of Teslas sold for 1 BYD electric vehicle)

How did they do it?

There are two main reasons for BYD's success. The first is price competitiveness, which is the result not only of substantial support from the Chinese government, but also of domestic production. BYD's vertical integration enables it to reduce costs and lead times and to secure the key element of any electrified vehicle, namely the batteries.

The second reason is its strategy. Present in both the BEV and PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle) segments, BYD has become the most complete offering for those wishing to switch from combustion engine cars to electrified cars. Its overall range is so diverse that it is now as large as that of Renault, Ford or BMW, and larger than that of Mazda, Mitsubishi, Skoda and others.

The next target

Last year, 95% of the BYD Group's total sales came from China. As its cars meet global standards, it is aggressively paving the way into other markets. So far, the most progress has been made in South East Asia and Latin America, but BYD knows that to become a truly global player, it needs to expand its presence in Europe, which is virtually off-limits to the US.

Given the prices and products it currently offers, it could become a real threat to Western manufacturers and Tesla. We'll see what happens in the coming months.

BYD's market share of BEV sales

January-August 2024

Where Country Market share BYD's position in the ranking of best-selling cars Europe Austria 9% Third Denmark 3% Ninth Spain 5% Sixth Greece 6% Third Hungary 14% Second Ireland 9% Fifth Portugal 6% Sixth Finland 3% Tenth Asia-Pacific Israel 26% First Malaysia 59% Leading Singapore 46% Largest Thailand 41% First Australia 20% Second India 3% Fourth New Zealand 13% Second Philippines 46% First Indonesia 28% Second Latin America Brazil 73% First Colombia 34% First Chile 21% Second

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at the European Union agency JATO Dynamics.