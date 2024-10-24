It first made its mark in Europe, setting a record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany. It then confirmed its prowess in the United States, at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Today, the Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package also achieved success in China, on the 5.4-kilometre Shanghai International Circuit.

The time achieved was 2:11.28 minutes, and it was the brand's development driver Lars Kern who took the title of fastest production car on this Formula 1 circuit, alongside the super-Porsche. It was also the first lap record to be officially recognised by the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Taycan Turbo GT ran at 186 mph

Why did the Taycan Turbo GT want to race on three continents? "Each circuit presents its own unique challenges", explains Kevin Giek, Vice President of the Taycan model line at Porsche. To show just how complete the overall package of the Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package is, we decided to break records on three very different circuits around the world.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT on the Shanghai International Circuit

For safety reasons, the Taycan Turbo GT was fully equipped with a racing frame and bucket seat, as well as optional Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres. How things went on the track is well described by driver, Lars Kern:

"The fickle weather didn't make our task any easier. It rained several times and the track remained slightly damp until the end. Now I'm even more impressed with the Taycan's balance and performance. At the end of the start-finish straight, you have to brake very hard to enter the so-called snail's curve (the curve takes its name from its shape: it becomes narrower as you go along and its structure is inspired by a snail's shell, editor's note). It's also very important to accelerate out of the snail's curve in order to maintain the highest possible speed through the next left-hand bend."

The Weissach pack

With the Taycan Turbo GT in addition to the model with the Weissach Pack, Porsche has expanded its range of fully electric sports saloons in spring 2024.

The weight of the Taycan Turbo GT has been reduced by 75 kg compared to the Taycan Turbo S thanks to the use of several carbon parts. Porsche Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning is included as standard on both models.