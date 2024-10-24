Ferrari Tailor Made is the division of the Maranello marque dedicated to examples ordered with a very high level of personalisation.

The latest work carried out by the atelier's experts featured a Roma Spider, which came out of the department with a wood-panelled interior. To create it, the company collaborated with pen manufacturer Montblanc, which in turn drew inspiration from its Meisterstuck pen.

Laser engraved

To create this special Roma Spider designed with Montblanc, Ferrari Tailor Made used the laser engraving technique for many wood and steel parts of the interior and exterior, combining it with various components created from recycled materials.

To give a few examples, the compass indicator and Maranello coordinates were engraved on the front bonnet, while recycled rubber threads were used for the interior stitching.

Obviously, as anticipated, the distinctive feature of this new Tailor Made model are the wood details, which was also used to make the large folding roof cover, the door sills and the floor of the rear compartment.

All in gold

As an exterior colour, Ferrari's Tailor Made division chose Midas Gold to bring the Roma Montblanc to life, a shade not often seen on many modern Reds but typical of the great GTs of the last century.

And speaking of the exterior, the company also specified that for this project many body panels were made of a special recycled aluminium.

Ferrari Ferrari Roma Spider Bespoke Montblanc

According to the Maranello company, this very special Roma will not be available to customers, at least for the time being, but will be on display in the 'One of a Kind' exhibition at the Museo Enzo Ferrari until 25 February 2025.

As standard, it will be paired with a Meisterstuck pen also made in Midas Gold, with hand-engraved details in solid Au750 gold and platinum-plated.