Car sales in Europe fell by 4.2% in September 2024. This decline has been going on for several months, and in the ranking of the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y is still in the lead.

According to data compiled by JATO Dynamics, despite the fall in the sector as a whole, Elon Musk's electric car was only down -1% on the previous year and was followed by a couple of 'certainties' that now seem to have officially taken their place in the continent's Top 4: the Renault Clio in second place (in September, it even overtook its sister Dacia Sandero, which was stuck in third place) and the Volkswagen Tiguan in fourth place.

The best-selling cars in Europe in September 2024

After a month's hiatus (August), the American electric SUV coupe is back in the lead in Europe, and in fact back in the race with the Dacia Sandero for the 'trophy' of best-selling car in Europe at the end of the year, even overtaking models that had slipped back this month, such as the Peugeot 208.

To give you some figures, a total of 28,876 Tesla Model Ys were registered in September, just 1% fewer than in September 2023: a minimal drop considering that this is an electric car whose purchase price is not exactly affordable for everyone.

Tesla Model Y (2023) Renault Clio Dacia Sandero Stepway MY24

As expected, second place was occupied by the Renault Clio, which, with a slight increase in registrations of 3% (20,708 cars) in the last month of the summer, managed to overtake its sister Dacia Sandero, the historic leader of the top positions in this ranking and stationary in third place, with a total of 18,960 cars registered (-2%).

In fourth place, as has been the case for some months now, we find a Volkswagen, but with a particular difference compared with August, for example. The T-Roc, another long-standing leader at the top of the rankings, has given way to the new Tiguan, which recorded a significant increase in registrations of 30%, with 17,670 cars registered.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024

The ranking continues with the Kia Sportage in fifth place (16,697 units registered, +15%) and the Peugeot 208 (16,350 units sold, -26%).

Finally, in terms of brands, Volkswagen managed to retain top spot in the overall rankings, with a total of 114,777 cars sold (0% change), followed by Toyota with 76,021 cars registered (+3%), Skoda (70,015 units and +20%) and BMW (65,128 units, +6%).

Top-selling cars in Europe, September 2024