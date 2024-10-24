In a twist no one could have predicted back in 2015, UK drivers hunting for a new diesel car may need to break out their magnifying glasses – because diesel models are disappearing faster than a free pint on a Friday night. According to research from CarGurus, a leading automotive marketplace, the selection of diesel models in 2024 has shrunk by a jaw-dropping 68 per cent since its heyday in 2015.

Remember when diesel was king of the road? Back in 2015, 202 diesel variants were available across the UK’s top 30 car manufacturers. Fast forward to 2024, and that number has plummeted to just 65. It's like walking into an all-you-can-eat buffet and finding out they only have salad left. And it's not just the variety that’s gone down the drain – sales figures are also in free fall.

Diesel once ruled nearly half (48.5 per cent) of the new car market in 2015, but now? A measly 3.8 per cent. That’s a drop steeper than the UK’s average summer temperature. In raw numbers, only 71,501 diesel cars were sold in 2023, compared to a whopping 1.2 million in 2015. That’s a decline of 94 per cent, folks.

So, what happened? Well, it’s been a perfect storm of higher tax costs, rising fuel prices, and the looming spectre of low emission zones (ULEZ), which have driven buyers toward more eco-friendly options. Toss in the diesel emissions scandal (thanks for nothing, Volkswagen) and the ever-growing popularity of hybrid and electric cars, and it’s no wonder diesel’s glory days are behind us.

The signs were already there in 2015, when only two manufacturers – Lexus and Smart – were brave enough to ditch diesel entirely. Now, 14 brands have jumped on the “diesel-free” bandwagon, including household names like Vauxhall-Opel, Nissan, and Fiat.

But wait – don’t sound the death knell just yet. Despite the doom and gloom, there’s a glimmer of hope for diesel diehards. According to recent registration data from September 2024, diesel sales among private buyers are up by 17.1 per cent from the previous year, with an extra 1,367 units sold. It's a small victory, sure, but it shows that diesel isn’t completely dead – just on life support.

For those still clinging to their diesel dreams, there’s good news: the used car market is brimming with Euro 6-compliant diesels that meet ULEZ standards. So, if you’re after a bargain and a bit of nostalgia, you might still find the diesel of your dreams – just don’t wait too long. They might soon be joining several models that are expected to disappear from UK roads within this decade.

