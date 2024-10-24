Toyota is still keeping the new models that will be shown in 2025 under wraps. Nevertheless, we are reporting on the cars that could make their debut in the coming months, including the long-awaited miniature Land Cruiser, a small SUV for all fans of the Suzuki Jimny, which has since been discontinued.

We are also looking forward to the long-awaited new generation of the RAV4 and the arrival of the refreshed Corolla Cross, which is already available in some international markets but not the UK. And for good measure, we hope to see the return of the Camry hybrid saloon and the exciting surprise of the GR Supra GRMN.

Toyota news for 2025

Gallery: Toyota 'Baby' Land Cruiser rendered by Motor1.com

4 Photos

Toyota Mini Land Cruiser (2025)

We start with a really exciting vehicle for all those who like to travel small and cheap off-road: the Toyota mini Land Cruiser.

This model, which was introduced by the Compact Cruiser EV prototype and of which there is already an official teaser, could be based on the platform of the Hilux Champ, a low-cost pick-up for emerging markets.

It is also rumoured that the Hilux turbodiesel engine, a 2.8-litre block with light hybridisation, could be used, but we still have to be cautious with this information and wait for development.

Our colleagues at Motor1.com Brazil have hinted that the car could be called Land Cruiser FJ and that production will start in Thailand in November so that sales can begin between the end of this year and early 2025. In any case, the key question is whether this car will come to Europe - let's hope the answer is yes!

Name Toyota Mini Land Cruiser (2025) Body Compact off-road vehicle Powertrains Diesel with light hybridisation (not confirmed) Market launch Early 2025 (international markets) Prices not yet known

Toyota Corolla Cross (2025)

To boost the marketing of this compact SUV in Europe, Toyota has already prepared a facelift, which you can see in the photo below. The improvements are focussed on the appearance, in particular the front end with a more modern design plus modified bumpers.

As befits a facelift, the wheels have been redesigned and the model name has been moved to the rear above the number plate. The interior, on the other hand, has not been significantly improved.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2025

The range includes the sporty GR SPORT version with a variety of special elements designed to give it a more agile image. In principle, no changes are expected to the hybrid engines with 140 PS and 197 PS. With the exception of the UK, will this SUV come to Europe in 2025? Logic says yes, and the prices should not be too different from today's.

Name Toyota Corolla Cross (2025) Body shape Compact SUV Powertrains hybrid Market launch not yet known Prices from €36,190 (current model)

Toyota RAV 2025

Toyota's big "secret" for next year is the new generation of the RAV4. Will it be shown or not? It should definitely make its debut, as the current model has been on the market since 2019 and hasn't undergone any major upgrades over the years (although it certainly didn't need them).

Since no test prototype photos of the vehicle have surfaced yet, we don't know if the car will look like the C-HR, if it will be a downsized Land Cruiser or if it will have a distinct styling, so we'll have to wait and see.

Toyota RAV4 2025

We also don't know anything about the engines. However, the continuation of the familiar hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain, which will be even more powerful and efficient, is considered highly likely.

We also expect larger dimensions (the current RAV4 is 4.60 metres long) and therefore even more space and boot capacity. Unfortunately, the prices will probably be higher than the current prices, which start at £39,885 in the UK.

Name Toyota RAV4 Body shape Mid-size SUV Powertrains Hybrid and plug-in hybrid Market launch Not yet known Prices not yet known

Toyota Camry (2025)

Although the hybrid saloon is not available in countries such as the UK, it is being offered in other European countries with a new design. Note the C-shaped headlights, the new wheels (up to 18 inches) and the spoiler integrated into the boot lid.

The now 9th generation of the Toyota Camry is an extensive revision. This is because the model is based on the same TNGA-K platform on which the 8th generation vehicle was based. However, there is a revised suspension with new shock absorbers and a revised set-up. Toyota praises the setup with "improved responsiveness and agile handling".

Toyota Camry 2025

The hybrid powertrain combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with electric motors. The front-wheel drive version has two electric motors and delivers a total of 228 PS. In the version with all-wheel drive, a third motor is installed on the rear axle, which increases the total output to 235 PS.

Name Toyota Camry (2025) Body shape Saloon Powertrains hybrid Market launch on sale now prices From €40,782 (Romania)

Toyota Supra GRMN 2025

The top version of the sporty GR Supra would fulfil our desire for sportiness and fun. The GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring) was caught on the Nürburgring in 2023 as a wildly inspired prototype.

At the time, there was talk of using the 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine from the BMW M2, M3 and M4 for the Asian sports car, which would produce almost 500 PS. The most powerful GR Supra currently has 340 PS (also with a BMW engine).

Toyota Supra GRMN, the Motor1.com render

Logically, there would be a slightly different look and a specific set-up, with lower ground clearance and firmer suspension as well as stronger brakes. Let's keep our fingers crossed that this project becomes a reality.