McLaren believes there is little point in asking the FIA for a right of review over Lando Norris’ punishment at the United States Grand Prix, despite its unhappiness at the sanction.

Norris was handed a five-second penalty in Austin after the race stewards deemed that he had overtaken Max Verstappen off the track as they battled for third place.

That sanction dropped Norris to fourth, behind his title rival, after the chequered flag and meant he lost further ground in the world championship battle.

The decision to punish Norris in an incident where Verstappen also ran off the circuit in a defensive move has triggered huge controversy and put a renewed focus on both the driving standards rules in F1 and the consistency of the stewards.

McLaren in particular feels it was a wrong call on two fronts – one in not taking into account the fact that Verstappen ran wide, and secondly in rushing the decision rather than waiting to speak to both drivers after the event.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said “The interpretation of this situation between McLaren and the stewards is the polar opposite.

“I am surprised the stewards didn't even feel the need to discuss with the drivers after the race. It is an uncertain situation – so get the opinion of the drivers, and have the time to assess the situation with the level of details that is required when the situation is not so clear.

“Where is the urgency to interfere with the result of a race, with a championship [on the line], just because you have to make the decision in 60 seconds? It is a question mark that I think the stewards should take constructively and positively. Is it really needed to take a decision so quickly and, in our opinion, so wrongly?"

But despite its strong feelings over the matter, McLaren thinks there is little point in trying to take things on and potentially get the decision looked at again.

Due to the penalty being an in-race decision, there is no scope within the regulations for a standard appeal – and the route towards a right of review request does not look to be of interest either.

Stella said: “The decision cannot be appealed so for us, the matter is closed.

“For us, the drivers, the team, now we close this chapter. But we hope the FIA and the stewards review the case so that in the future we have a better stewardship of the racing. We now move on to the next race."

The door to a right of review petition remains open until Thursday, with there being a 96-hour window following an event for it to be lodged.

For a request for a review hearing to be successful, it would require McLaren to produce “a significant and relevant new element…which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.”

One option could as, as Mercedes famously did after the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, to wait until the onboard footage of Max Verstappen’s car is released and potentially use that as the means to justify another look.

But Stella is sceptical about offering anywhere near enough of a step of new evidence that would be acceptable for the FIA – with it frequently having rejected petitions that have been submitted.

"I don't think new and relevant evidence exists because the only evidence we have used so far to assess our interpretation, which is in disagreement with the stewards, is already available,” he said.

“So, if you open up the right of review, I don't think it will ever be successful because you don't need new evidence. It is just a matter of interpretation.”