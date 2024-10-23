The charging speed is mainly influenced by the voltage that the electrical architecture of a car can reach. The standard says 400 volts. Some cars, like the Hyundai-Kia or some Audis and Porsches, go up to 800 volts instead. In the best of cases - such as the Tesla Cybertruck - it peaks at 900V, a value equivalent to that of NIO.

Now from China comes what has all the ingredients to be considered a revolution. An ultra-high voltage architecture that, thanks to an experimental silicon carbide chip, reaches 1,700 volts. What does it promise? The complete recharge of a car battery in just five minutes.

More efficiency and autonomy

The chip was announced by the Chinese brand Hongqi and was designed by the Power Electronics Development Department under the General R&D Institute. The company has not released many details about the technology developed. It did say, however, that this new chip could be used for both domestic and automotive applications.

The main advantages of this system are its high efficiency and low energy loss. This alone will make it possible to build electric cars with greater range precisely because they will have less waste and lower consumption.

The Hongqi E-HS9 of 2021

A 'special' battery is needed

Hongqi has indicated that in order to exploit the full potential of this new 1,700-volt chip, it has also designed a modified lithium-ion battery with high-density, short-channel cells connected to each other with a high-temperature-resistant copper and silver terminal.

It is expected to be a few more years before this technology finds applications in cars. Also because the traction inverters, battery charger and other powertrain components of an electric car will also have to be adapted.