Is an Audi RS 6 Avant of the current generation somehow boring or reserved in its standard state? Not really ... at least we don't think so. A sharp front end, wide track and a correspondingly expansive presence on the road are all attributes of the off-the-shelf power estate. But because more is always more, we would now like to introduce you to this motor car. Curtain up for a dazzling personality...

The conversion of this RS 6 Avant was created for Barracuda Racing Wheels. That's why the brand-new 10.5x22-inch Razzer rims sit in the large wheel arches all round. As representatives of the Ultralight Series, they are particularly lightweight. With their Black Milled finish, they are basically black with milled and therefore shiny silver spoke edges, creating a two-tone look.

Gallery: Audi RS 6 Avant Spectrum on Barracuda Razzer wheels

10 Photos Barracuda Racing Wheels

Further details include perforations in the Y-spokes. The Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tyres measure 285/30ZR22. The Audi has also been lowered with springs from H&R, which lower the body by around 30 millimetres.

However, the most essential element for the eye-catching factor of the RS 6 is by far the complete foil wrapping in flip-flop effect. It shimmers more beautifully than any oil stain on wet tarmac. Depending on the angle of light, the colours range from blue and violet to orange and yellow.

Would you like to see the Spectrum's colour spectrum live and in person? From the end of November, you will have the opportunity to do so at the Essen Motor Show 2024. The vehicle will be on display there in Hall 4 at Stand 4A23, a joint stand of Care Performance Autopflegezentrum Dortmund and ConGoo Distribution GmbH.

Or would you like to recreate your RS 6 Avant in exactly the same way? With the same alloy wheels from the Barracuda wheel programme? Then you can find all further facts as well as price and delivery information directly from the manufacturer.