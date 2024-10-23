Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in Europe at 4,805.59 metres above sea level to be exact. That's why when the Jeep car brand joined forces with technical clothing specialist The North Face, a Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition was born, which will be produced in exactly 4,806 units.

There is still no information on marketing and therefore prices, but they will be announced soon. In the meantime, let's take a look at the teaser that has been released.

Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition

The Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is inspired by the mountains and underlines the closeness between the two brands and their values (freedom, passion and authenticity). The design teams of both brands worked on this project for more than two years and focused especially on the materials to be used.

"This partnership is conceived with the aim of paving the way towards a more sustainable future, offering a new vision of exploration through a truly exclusive and innovative product experience. It is the result of a deep mutual discovery, rooted in shared values and common traits that reflect the excellence represented by both brands", explained Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand for the Enlarged Europe Region.

More details on what it looks like, however, have not been provided at the moment. There is only an official teaser video announcing its arrival.

All-wheel drive hybrid

Jeep has anticipated that the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is equipped with a 48V hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. More information will have to wait.

In the meantime, Mariano Alonso, General Manager of The North Face EMEA, recalled how the Mont Blanc massif has long been "a testing ground for mountaineers, challenging them to find ways to move faster, lighter and more efficiently in the mountains. This continuous research has motivated The North Face to develop clothing and equipment to meet the demands of such extreme environments, and is a strong symbol of the partnership between our two brands".