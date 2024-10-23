Supercars like the Ferrari F80 are objects for the few. Just 799 customers in the case of Maranello's new creature, yet they are accessible to everyone. Just log on to the online configurator and start dreaming, choosing from the (almost) infinite customisation possibilities. Just remember that you are not on just any e-commerce site and that clicking 'buy' requires an outlay of €3 million (approx. £2.5 million) and more.

That's the amount required to put the new Ferrari F80 in the garage, which sold out in practically the same time it takes to go from 0 to 62 mph, but one can continue to imagine how he or she would personalise their supercar.

The importance of colour

The first big hurdle to overcome concerns colour. There are 34 colours available on the configurator, starting with the ever-present red. Yeah, but which one? It's easy to say 'red'. The Corsa one? Or better the lighter Scuderia one? Or the Mugello, characterised by a darker hue? Maybe the Dino one, or the classic Imola? Or, finally, the Supercar?

On the occasion of the Finali Mondiali 2024 the F80 was shown in Giallo Modena livery, a flash of brilliance interrupted by dark elements. Definitely impressive. Which one would you choose? I was enraptured by the Green Jewel, a dark (but not too dark) iridescent green.

Ferrari Ferrari F80, the configurator

On a Ferrari, however, red is a must, so why forego a longitudinal stripe that runs from the front splitter across part of the bonnet and ends just before the rear wing? There are various patterns available, along with the possibility of putting a number on the sides and bonnet.

Then there is the question of wheels. Is it better the standard silver ones or carbon fibre ones, black as night? I wouldn't want to be in the shoes of a Ferrari F80 customer, forced to spend sleepless nights with doubt gnawing at his soul. We opt for carbon fibre, with silver livery to give the right touch of light, coupled with gold brake callipers.

Seat fatigue

Fortunately, once you're inside the Ferrari F80's interior, the driver's seat colour options are reduced to just five shades. In this case, how about yellow? In 'Best Weight' Goldrake style - a name that in a child of the 80s like me cannot fail to impress.

Ferrari Ferrari F80, the configurator Ferrari Ferrari F80, the configurator

Then red four-point seat belts, with details of the same hue on the seat, Alcantara steering wheel, passenger display, wireless smartphone charger and mirroring.

For a car as low as the Ferrari F80, their is a suspension lift (misery to anyone who scratches even half a centimetre of bodywork due to a bump), obligatory front and rear cameras (the perception of bulk is not one of the Cavallino supercar's virtues), anti-theft device, storage net for the passenger and protective film for the exterior.

Forbidden to ask

Total price? The rule is always the same: if you have to ask, you can't afford it. In the case of the Ferrari F80 configurator, the figure does not appear. You save your selection and contact Maranello for information. As said, however, it is useless to ask since production is sold-out.

Ferrari Ferrari F80, the configurator

There is also a fundamental fact to be underlined. The online configurator is for all mere mortals, a way to relax and dream. Then there's the Tailor Made department where the going gets tough and interesting to create a unique Ferrari in virtually every aspect such as, for example, bespoke colours, special details and so on. Because it would be disgraceful to have your Ferrari F80 look like your neighbour's.