McLaren just took "supercar" to a whole new level – art level, to be precise. In an unexpected yet dazzling collaboration, British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori has teamed up with the British automaker and Art of Wishes to transform the sleek McLaren Artura into a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted masterpiece. And it's not just for looks – this artistic twist is all in support of Make-A-Wish.

Unveiled during Frieze London 2024, the annual contemporary arts fair, this souped-up supercar has certainly stolen the spotlight. Imagine a high-performance, futuristic McLaren Artura covered in floral patterns that wouldn’t look out of place in a garden. The inspiration? Ilori's "Paradise for All" series – a visual love letter to the delicate yet powerful symbolism of flowers. According to Ilori, flowers represent the interconnectedness of life and death, with their endless cycle of budding, blooming, and fading symbolising the fleeting beauty of life. This car isn’t just fast – it’s deep, too.

Gallery: McLaren Artura art car

8 Photos McLaren

But here’s where it gets even more interesting. Ilori didn’t just quietly paint the car in a studio somewhere. Instead, this was a two-day live art installation, and it all went down in the courtyard of The Peninsula London. Right in front of art lovers, car enthusiasts, and probably a few wide-eyed passersby who weren’t sure if they’d stumbled into an art gallery or the world's coolest car show.

And while the Artura itself is busy breaking boundaries between art and technology, there’s more to this story than just eye candy. The bonnet of this unique vehicle is embarking on a three-month road trip around the United Kingdom (hopefully avoiding any bird-related mishaps). Then, it's heading to auction, where it’ll help raise funds for Make-A-Wish, a charity that grants the wishes of children facing critical illnesses. So, not only does the car look good, it’s doing good, too.

This fusion of automotive engineering and creative expression will be on display at The Peninsula London until 30 October 2024. So if you’re in town and want to see a supercar in full bloom (literally), now’s your chance. Just don’t try to pick the petals off.

“I’ve always believed in the power of dreaming. It is a core theme in my work and one that I hope inspires people to always follow their hearts. I am therefore so proud to continue supporting Art of Wishes and Make-A-Wish in the incredible work they are doing to help make children’s dreams a reality. I’m also grateful to McLaren for providing the canvas to make this special project happen”, Yinka Ilori MBE, British-Nigerian artist and designer, commented.