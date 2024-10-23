The use of eFuel is part of Bentley's commitment to "reducing global emissions, including those from global media events", the British company wrote in an official note in announcing such event.

To be exact, 157 guests from around the world arrived in Switzerland for the launch of the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed and, for the first time, eFuel was used to demonstrate its compatibility with existing combustion engines.

The mixture used by Bentley

The special test involved 12 Continental GT Speed cars on a route that combined four famous mountain passes (Sustenpass, Grimselpass, Nufenenpass and Gotthard). After more than 4,500 hairpin bends and around 12,900 km driven in seven days, there was a 30% reduction in the overall carbon footprint per guest, according to Bentley.

12,900 km in seven days

The eFuel used is a fully synthetic fuel developed by an international consortium led by Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) Global, supported by Porsche and produced at the Haru Oni pilot plant in the Magallanes region of Chile. Biogenic CO2 is captured by a brewing process and combined with hydrogen created by electrolysis of water to create methanol, which can then be refined into petrol.

Bentley Continental GT demonstrates eFuel

The blend used by Bentley for its Global Media Drive was R75, 75% eFuel and 25% regular petrol. This fuel was used for both the Continental GT Speed and the driver support fleet, while the 25.9 kWh hybrid batteries were charged with 100% renewable electricity from local hydroelectric power stations and wind turbines.

According to the company, the combination of the performance of the new Continental GT's Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, eFuel and 100% renewable electricity from the hotel resulted in a 93% reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions compared to previous events.