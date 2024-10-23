Skoda Felicia turns 30

Three decades ago, on a crisp October day in 1994, the Skoda Felicia made its grand entrance on the world stage – and where better to do it than Prague’s historic Charles Bridge? Not only did the car cause a stir in the automotive world, but it also signalled a new chapter for Skoda, having teamed up with the Volkswagen Group three years earlier. With over 1.4 million units sold by the time production ended in 2001, the Felicia left an indelible mark on roads (and racetracks) worldwide.

Picture the scene: 26 October, 1994. Tourists are snapping photos of Prague’s iconic Charles Bridge when suddenly – boom! – the reborn Felicia rolls into view, making its grand debut. Production had already started at Skoda’s Vrchlabí plant a month earlier, but it wasn’t until the Felicia’s dramatic unveiling on that famous cobblestone bridge that the world knew it was witnessing the first new model of the brand to be developed under supervision from Volkswagen.

The Felicia was the successor to the Favorit, but it didn’t just inherit the family business – it expanded it. Literally. The Felicia hatchback was longer and wider than the Favorit, with an increased boot capacity. It also got a little help from its new family from Wolfsburg. With access to VW’s tech, the Felicia boasted important features at the time like ABS, airbags, air conditioning, and, for the luxury lovers, heated seats and leather upholstery. By 1995, you could even get a Felicia estate with up to 447 litres of luggage room.

Between 1995 and 1997, the Skoda Felicia Kit Car made waves in the World Rally Championship, with its 1.6-litre engine revving up to 174 bhp. Its rallying career may have been short, but it was enough to cement the Felicia’s reputation for reliability and superb handling. Not to mention, it could hold its own on both dirt tracks and city streets.

And if you were looking for something a little more…fun? Enter the Skoda Felicia Fun, a bizarre yet delightful pickup with a pop-out rear bench that gave it a 2+2 seating arrangement. Painted in a colour so yellow it could probably be seen from space, the Fun embodied '90s quirkiness at its finest.

By the time the final Felicia rolled off the production line in 2001, over 1.4 million units had hit the road, and special editions like the Laurin & Klement and the Olympic-themed Atlanta ensured the model went out in style. The model was succeeded by the Fabia, which is currently in its fourth generation.

