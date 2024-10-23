The car market in Europe recovered slightly in September, but is still going poorly. Registrations in Western Europe (EU+EFTA+UK) reached 1,118,083, down 4.2 per cent compared to September 2023 and 13 per cent below the pre-crisis level (2019).

Despite the negative figure, one can speak of a 'recovery' because in the summer it had been even worse (-16.5% in August) and the first half of 2024 ended with modest growth (+4.4%). Now, the numbers from January to September speak of 9,779,605 registrations, with a growth of 1% over the same period in 2023, but a drop of a good 20.5% on the pre-crisis situation (January-September 2019) and with uncertain prospects.

ANFIA assumes that 2024 will close at around 12,700,000 registrations, with a decline of up to 1.5% year-on-year.

Market shares by fuel

Driving Western Europe in September were the UK (+1%) and Spain (+6.3%), where discount policies induced purchases more than in other countries. The most important market, Germany, declined by 7% in September, France (-11.1%) and Italy (-10.7%).

In all national markets of the region, companies remained the main buyers and, while electric cars sold little (volumes since the beginning of the year dropped by 5.8% and the total market share dropped to 13.1% from 14% last year), registrations of plug-in hybrid cars in September also fell by a remarkable 22.3%.

Sales of petrol cars fell by 17.9% in the same month, with all four key markets recording double-digit declines: France (-31.9%), Italy (-23.3%), Germany (-15.2%) and Spain (-10.7%). Petrol cars now account for 29.8% of the market, down from 34% in the same month last year. The diesel market also declined by 23.5%, with a share of 10.4% in September.

Who went up and who went down

In September 2024, despite the drop in demand for electric cars, Tesla still managed to register more cars than in the same month last year (31,555 units, +31.2%). Stellantis, on the other hand, did poorly, registering 27.1% fewer cars and losing market share (from 19.2% in September 2023 to 14.9%). Significant double-digit declines also for SAIC Motor, Nissan, Mazda and Jaguar Land Rover.