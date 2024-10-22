Mini has adopted a twin-track approach with the latest Mini. What is completely new and a first is that this is now also the case with the dynamic flagship, John Cooper Works. Just last week, the very first electric JCWs were presented to us at the Paris Motor Show. In the form of the Mini Cooper and the Aceman. Now the combustion engines are also being Works-ified. However, in the form of the three-door model and the Mini Cabrio.

Few people have missed the regularly used expression, but in the JCW context Mini naturally talks about the go-kart feeling. The "impressive driving characteristics" cannot be left out either.

As before, a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine with 231 PS and 380 Nm of torque is partly responsible for the latter. That is enough for very respectable driving performance. From 0-62 mph in the JCW-Hatch in 6.1 seconds, in the heavier convertible it is 6.4 seconds. Top speed: 155 and 152 mph.

Incidentally, the electric version is more powerful and - at least in terms of acceleration - faster. Here, the peak output is 258 PS. The 0-62 mph sprint is completed in 5.9 seconds. However, the top speed is only 124 mph.

For those who like to change gear themselves and press three pedals, even the best-performing Mini models are now a long way off. A dual-clutch gearbox with shift paddles on the steering wheel is the only option on the two latest JCW versions.

Mini also leaves us with little meat on the information bone when it comes to the other driving dynamics parameters. All we learn is that there is a specific suspension setting that "guarantees the go-kart feeling with agile handling typical of the brand". So there we have it again, the go-kart feeling. There is also a brake system in red with the JCW logo. When we have more information, we will update as soon as possible.

In any case, the fans seem to be much more interested in how the new boss has dressed up in the ring. We see a octagonal front grille in high-gloss black with a unique look.

At the rear, you can see a roof spoiler on the Hatch. Both versions feature a black rear diffuser with the exhaust tailpipe in the centre. There are also 17 or 18-inch wheels and eleven different body colours, Chilli Red and Jetblack.

The convertible is fitted with a black soft top. There is also the option of a grey Union Jack on the fabric roof. The roof takes 18 seconds to fold down. The whole thing works at speeds of up to 18 mph. If you just want a bit of fresh air, the soft top can also be opened at any speed like a sliding roof over a length of 40 cm.

In the interior we get - as we know it with John Cooper Works variants - lots of black and red. The specific sports seats are made of imitation leather, have red stitching and a multi-coloured knitted material in the shoulder area. You will find even more knitted material on the dashboard. There is also a dedicated sports steering wheel and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The functions of the gear selector are taken over by the toggle switches on the toggle bar. This creates additional space in the centre console for a shelf on which the mobile phone can be charged.

Of course, the occupants also look at the round 240 mm LED central display in the JCW. Those who can't get enough of the go-kart feeling will be delighted with the so-called go-kart mode (it really does go-kart everywhere), which tightens up the ambience in the cockpit. In addition to the speed, the display informs the driver about values such as torque, the power called up in kW or the current g-force.

Information on the market launch and prices of the new Mini JCW and Mini Convertible JCW is still scarce. We will inform you as soon as we know more.