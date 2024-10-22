New name, new design and first endurance test in the "Green Hell": BMW M Motorsport's new entry-level car made two major appearances this weekend. The BMW M2 Racing presented its new design to the fans in the paddock at the DTM season finale in Hockenheim (GER). At the same time, the first test race was scheduled for Saturday at the 4-hour race of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) on the Nordschleife.

BMW M2 Racing is the official name of the vehicle, as it is based on the BMW M2 road version. However, the BMW M2 Racing is modified in such a way that it fulfils the technological and financial requirements of an entry-level vehicle. As changes may still be made in the relatively early phase of development of the racing car, which will be used from 2026, details of the technical specifications of the BMW M2 Racing will not be announced until next year.

Gallery: BMW M2 Racing (2025) at the NLS race

BMW

In the BMW M Motorsport design unveiled at Hockenheim, the car will undergo further testing during the 2025 season. The design includes outlines of complete layouts or individual sections of famous racetracks around the world as "Easter Eggs" for the entertainment and guessing pleasure of fans.

The first endurance test took place this Saturday in the camouflage design. BMW M works drivers Max Hesse and Jens Klingmann (both GER) completed the first laps of the NLS race on the Nordschleife. The BMW M2 Racing was entered by the FK Performance Motorsport team and completed the four hours of racing without any technical problems.

BMW BMW M2 Racing (2025) at the NLS race

Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Sports at BMW M Motorsport said, "With the presentation of the new design and name of our entry-level car and the first endurance test on the Nordschleife, the development of the BMW M2 Racing is entering the next phase. The year 2025 will be characterised by many test drives with the aim of providing our customers with a perfectly prepared racing car from the 2026 season.

The highest technological level, reliability and, above all, affordability are our maxims for the BMW M2 Racing. We are focussing all our development steps on this. I am delighted that we were able to experience a successful kick-off this weekend in Hockenheim and at the Nürburgring."

Jens Klingmann: "The aim of this test was to take stock of the car for the first time. It was about gathering experience and data. We achieved that. With 27 laps completed without any problems worth mentioning, we are highly satisfied. The first impression of the BMW M2 Racing's drivability is consistently positive. The mixed weather was a blessing for us because we were able to drive in both dry and wet conditions. This gave us a very good picture of the driving behaviour. Now it's all about analysing the collected data and making further progress in the next tests."