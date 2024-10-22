The Chery group is ready to come to Italy with its own research and development centre. The news comes to us directly from Wuhu, China, where the International User Summit is currently taking place, an event which features the Chinese giant (second largest manufacturer of cars produced in the country and number one for vehicles exported to the rest of the world).

Shawn Xu, CEO of Omoda and Jaecoo International and Vice-Chairman of Chery International, spoke to us.

The next steps

Although Mr Xu did not confirm it directly, the centre is expected to be located in the Turin area and will employ at least 100 people. Chery technicians will be responsible for "testing and adapting" the models produced in China.

In other words, once the models arrive in Europe, they will pass through this centre, where they will try to adapt the cars to the needs of customers on the Old Continent (as well as meeting homologation requirements), particularly in terms of configuration and - most likely - safety.

The centre is due to open its doors some time in 2025 and, at a later stage, will also be responsible for designing models exclusively for Europe.

In Europe for Europe

Further details of this new centre - starting with its exact location and the start of construction work - will be announced in the coming weeks. However, it seems that contacts between the Italian government and Chery's management, which began some time ago, have been fruitful.

Chery's arrival in Europe is also in line with the Group's "In Europe for Europe" strategy, which underlines the company's intention to locate a range of production and R&D activities in Europe.

In this respect, Chery is planning to open a Gigafactory on the Old Continent, although much will depend on how the market develops in the near future. A market in which Omoda & Jaecoo (the two brands with which the group has arrived in Europe in recent months) wants to be increasingly present.

In 2025, as well as the Jaecoo 5, we will also see the Omoda 3, a B-segment SUV that will be available with full hybrid petrol and 100% electric engines.