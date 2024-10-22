In the post-pandemic world, getting behind the wheel legally in England and Wales has turned into a full-blown waiting game. Learner drivers, already facing an agonising four-and-a-half-month wait for practical tests, are now being warned to steer clear of shady websites offering "quick fixes" for test bookings. The RAC has sounded the alarm, urging aspiring drivers to stick to the official government site for their test bookings, unless they fancy paying through the nose.

The problem? A booming black market for driving tests. Unofficial websites, armed with an army of bots, are snagging test slots and then reselling them at prices that would make any driver's wallet weep. While the official cost of a driving test is £62, some of these sites are brazenly flogging tests for up to £195 – that's more than three times the normal rate. Ouch.

This high-speed, high-cost frenzy isn't just happening in the dark corners of the web. Many of these sketchy deals are being conducted via encrypted WhatsApp chats, with messages that vanish faster than a learner stalling at a roundabout. No trace, no evidence, just a lot of money gone.

But it doesn’t stop there. A whole industry of "cancellation alert" services has cropped up, preying on desperate learners eager to avoid the test backlog. These services promise to notify users when a test slot opens up sooner than their original booking. Sounds great, right? Well, not when the sign-up fees can cost almost double the official test price. For those looking to feel extra fancy, there are "VIP packages" on offer, with price tags as high as £117 – because nothing says "luxury" like paying top dollar to find out someone else cancelled their test.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is cracking down on the chaos, having already dished out 283 warnings, suspended 746 dodgy accounts, and shut down 689 businesses involved in shady booking practices since January 2023. But despite their best efforts, the black market is still rolling along at full speed, leaving learners to dodge a series of financial potholes on their way to becoming qualified drivers.

The takeaway? Patience might be the real driving lesson here. Stick to the official booking site, buckle in for the wait, and keep your eyes on the road – not the disappearing WhatsApp messages.