Mercedes-Benz and Moncler took the next big step in their collaboration at the "City of Genius" show in Shanghai on 19 October 2024. There, the partners unveiled a unique work of art, the "Project G-Class Past II Future", inspired by NIGO. It is based on a G-Class from the 1990s that has been restored from the ground up.

With numerous design elements inside and out, NIGO helped to quote the design of the 90s and transfer it into contemporary culture. In addition to the one-off, the Mercedes G-Class Past II Future is also available for purchase. It is inspired by the work of art, is based on current G-Class models and is being produced in a limited edition of just 20 vehicles.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz x Moncler by NIGO

2 Photos Mercedes-Benz

The unique creation by NIGO is the second work of art to emerge from the collaboration between Mercedes and Moncler. Like the PROJECT MONDO G, which was unveiled at Moncler's 'The Art of Genius' show in London in February 2023, this artwork combines the distinctive quilted aesthetic of the Moncler puffer jacket with the unmistakable angularity of the G-Class.

Measuring 4.5 metres long, 1.9 metres wide and 2.0 metres high, the artwork is finished in a minimalist, matt, two-tone colour palette of olive green and grey, complemented by striking exterior accents in black and gold.

The clean lines of the G-Class Cabriolet give it a contemporary look. The functionality and design typical of the G-Class have been retained and reinterpreted. These include the iconic spare wheel on the tailgate, black steel wheels in the design of the 1990s, a folding windscreen and a gold-coloured petrol canister.

The interior has also been redesigned. Among other things, G-Class fan Devon Turnbull - known for his immersive audio installations - has designed a sound system that fits perfectly into the vehicle concept, both technically and visually. The music "boomboxes" are mounted on the convertible roof's rods and - like the entire roof and the speakers - can be removed. A typical design element of earlier G-Class models is integrated in the form of chequered seat patterns. Accents in orange and gold draw parallels with the matching fashion collection from Mercedes, Moncler and NIGO.

Both the limited-edition G-Class and the capsule collection are the first purchasable products of the co-operation. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Past II Future refers to the unique artwork by NIGO and is based on the new G 450 d. It features a two-tone exterior paint finish in green and grey, chequered upholstery typical of the G-Class and a spare wheel at the rear with the collaboration logo on the cover.

Black exterior accents can be found on the window frames, light-alloy wheels and the characteristic impact protection mouldings along the entire length of the flanks. These feature the Past II Future lettering, which can also be found in the interior on the grab handle in the dashboard. In the centre console, the lettering "1 of 20" refers to the limited edition of the special model. The 20 units will be delivered to customers in April 2025.