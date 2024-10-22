Тhe Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) has kicked off a comprehensive investigation into headlight glare on UK roads. Backed by the Department for Transport (DfT) and spurred by the growing number of driver complaints, the TRL has rolled up its sleeves to finally address what many feel is a glaring issue (pun fully intended).

With research officially beginning in October 2024 and continuing through spring 2025, TRL has outfitted a research vehicle with all the bells and whistles – well, technically just a lot of fancy light-measuring instruments. This souped-up car will patrol UK roads, analysing the harsh brightness levels that drivers say leave them squinting, grimacing, and sometimes slowing down to a crawl.

But this is no simple shine-a-light-on-it situation. The research aims to cover a range of factors that make driving at night feel more like starring in a laser show than a commute. The TRL team will look at everything from the types of vehicles on the road, weather conditions, and ambient lighting to what might be making those headlights seem as intense as they do. They’re even diving deep into scientific literature and consulting stakeholders to understand just how much of a headache – or eye strain – these lights really are.

Why the sudden urgency? Well, according to a recent RAC survey of 2,000 drivers, 89 per cent think modern headlights are way too bright, with 28 per cent of them convinced that most are verging on eye-melting territory. If that wasn’t enough, 91 per cent of drivers who took part in the survey said they’ve experienced some form of glare, and it’s not just a passing annoyance. A startling 67 per cent of drivers reported having to slam on the brakes or slow down significantly until their vision cleared, while 64 per cent believe these overly bright lights are outright dangerous.

Now, TRL’s research hopes to deliver some much-needed relief, with findings set to guide the Department for Transport in developing solutions that can be brought to international attention. If all goes well, we might just see policies and vehicle design improvements that make night driving a little less dazzling – and a lot safer.