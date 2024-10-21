Only a yellow Ferrari glow could break the wall of clouds that is scourging Emilia Romagna in these hours. At Imola the rain did not stop the Finali Mondiali 2024 and Ferrari gave all fans (customers and non-customers) the first appearance of the brand new Ferrari F80 on the track, but also the yellow variant.

Yes, even a colour can make the headlines when talking about a new Ferrari and it helps fuel the dream for this new supercar already a candidate to enter hundreds of thousands of smartphones as the favourite digital wallpaper. We have already told you all about it, so we limit ourselves to sharing these shots taken by our colleagues at Motorsport.com during the Finali Mondiali.

From red to yellow

We only take this opportunity to remind those who don't know, the importance of the colour yellow for Ferrari. It was Enzo himself who chose yellow as the background of the Cavallino as a tribute to the city of Modena, which sports it in its coat of arms alongside the colour blue.

Federico Basile | AG Photo Ferrari F80 yellow

Yellow has been part of Ferrari's history on numerous occasions. If everyone thinks of red paired with the cars from Maranello - a colour that in the early days of motorsport was matched to Italian cars that raced on the track - yellow has appeared since the early years. The first yellow Ferrari to win was the 166 F2 driven by Brazilian driver Chicco Landi in 1951. Why wasn't it red? Back then, yellow was the colour imposed by the Federation on cars from Belgium and Brazil. And the 166 F2 did not belong to the Ferrari team, but had been bought by the South American driver racing as a privateer.

Then in the 1960s the Belgian teams, especially the Ecurie Nationale Belge and Ecurie Francorchamps bought numerous cars from Maranello and painted them yellow. This also resulted in the first and only yellow Ferrari in Formula 1. 1961 Belgian Grand Prix with Belgian Olivier Gendebien at the wheel, who chose the special colour to thank Jacques Swaters ( Ferrari's Belgian importer) who sponsored the team.

Federico Basile | AG Photo Ferrari F80 yellow Federico Basile | AG Photo Ferrari F80 yellow

Yellow has returned cyclically to Maranello's cars, both road and track, with the last occasion - before today - to celebrate the 1000 Grands Prix raced by Ferrari, featuring the SF1000 at the Tuscan Grand Prix on 13 September 2020, held at Mugello.

