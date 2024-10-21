First the Renault 5, now the Renault 4. Two cars that are as different as they are similar, with which La Lausanne is inaugurating a new course in electric mobility: the one based on the AmpR Small platform created by the French manufacturer's Ampere division, dedicated precisely to zero-emission mobility.

The two models have the same technology and equal power and performance, perhaps even very similar prices. Yet they will not overlap in any way, addressing audiences with different needs. Let's see why, starting with the common points.

A shared base

Renault 5 and Renault 4 share the same platform. Not only that, at least for now they also adopt the same powertrain variants. Both are or will be offered with two different batteries, 40 and 52 kWh respectively, and in different power levels, 122 and 150 PS. It is true that the R5 will later welcome an entry-level version (the one with a starting price of €25,000 / £21,000), with the engine detuned to 95 PS), which has not yet been announced for the R4. But nothing rules out the possibility that, in the future, the range of the crossover presented at the last Paris Motor Show will also be enriched by an equivalent variant.

Renault 5 E-Tech Renault Renault 4 E-Tech

Sticking to the common points, one only has to sit in the driver's seat to notice the same dashboard layout and shared components. However, here the differences begin to show. Partly because of the different driving position, more elevated on the R4, and partly because of the greater visibility given by the shape of the bodywork.

Then, the seats on the former are more contoured, while those on the latter are more comfortable. In general, the feeling is that on the R5, a city car, the driver is a little more 'enveloped', while on the R4, a practical and versatile crossover, the focus is more on a more spacious feel. It is precisely in this respect that the two cars differ profoundly.

Renault 5 E-Tech Renault Renault 4 E-Tech

Renault 5 Renault 4 Battery 40 kWh/52 kWh 40 kWh/52 kWh Max power 122 PS/150 PS 122 PS/150 PS Max. range 255 miles 249 miles Charging 80 kW/110 kW 80 kW/110 kW 0-62 mph <8 seconds <8.5 seconds

The city car and the all-rounder

Renault 5 and Renault 4 are different in their approach and construction philosophy. The R5 is, to all intents and purposes, a city hatchback. It has a length of less than 4 metres, a ground clearance of 14.8 cm and minimal overhangs. It traces the idea of the R5 that was: compact, agile, able to move with great ease even in big city traffic.

Renault 5 E-Tech Renault Renault 4 E-Tech

The R4, on the other hand, proposes a concept of electric mobility that is almost the opposite of its predecessor, however, still faithful in it's utility. That is why it increases in wheelbase and length (to 4.14 metres), offers more space for rear passengers and has a larger boot (420 litres compared to 277 in the R5). It's not awkward in tight quarters, on the contrary, but thanks to its squared-off shape and ground clearance of over 18 centimetres, it can't wait to hit the open road, loaded to the brim.

Renault 5 Renault 4 Length 3.92 m 4.14 m Width 1.81 m 1.80 m Height 1.50 m 1.57 m Wheelbase 2.54 m 2.62 m Ground clearance 14.8 cm 18.1 cm Luggage compartment 277 l 420 l Weight 1,456 kg 1,410 kg

Waiting for prices

The Renault 5 is already on sale in select markets but not yet in the UK. The Renault 4 will release its official price list for mainland markets in a few weeks. There are those who think the latter will be more expensive than the former and there are those who speak of two cars not so different in terms of market positioning.

Gallery: Renault 5 E-Tech Electric 2024 in action

40 Photos

The R5, for now, starts at €32,900 (approx. £27,400) in Germany, but as mentioned, will arrive in the future in a cheaper variant priced at €24,900 (£21,000). The R4 remains, for now, a big question mark. Perhaps it will not be as cheap, but even if the two models are similarly priced, they will not be stepping on each other's toes. On the contrary, they will play on their mutual complements in order to bring Renault into the electric bigs.