With the Sherpa 4x4, Greenlander presents an expedition vehicle designed for demanding off-road journeys. The vehicle combines off-road capability with living comfort and is suitable for adventures off the beaten track.

The Sherpa is based on the robust Iveco Daily 4x4. The 3.0-litre diesel engine with 176 PS is controlled via a 6-speed manual gearbox and a selectable all-wheel drive. With a fording depth of 660 mm and a ground clearance of 255 mm, the vehicle is designed for various types of terrain.

Gallery: Greenlander Sherpa 4x4 (2025)

20 Photos Greenlander

The body of the Sherpa is made of Natural Fibre Composites (NFC), which ensures stability and good insulation. With an overall length of 6.37 metres and a width of 2.17 metres, the expedition vehicle offers living space for up to four people. The insulation value is around 0.317 K.m²/W, which enables effective temperature regulation.

The interior features a functional kitchen with a worktop measuring 1120 x 622 mm. It is equipped with a 340 x 290 x 150 mm stainless steel sink, a folding tap, two gas hobs and a gas oven. A compressor refrigerator with a capacity of 90 litres provides sufficient cooling. Two cupboards above the worktop and eight drawers below provide ample storage space.

The sleeping concept includes a generous bed measuring 2000 x 1400 x 18.5 mm. The mattress has two firmness levels (medium-firm and firm) in one piece. There is a large drawer unit under the bed, while additional storage space is available above the bed on the driver's side.

The living area of the Sherpa has been thoughtfully designed. Two benches face each other, with a table measuring 550 x 780 mm between them. This configuration can be converted into an additional bed (1540 x 780 mm) if required. There are three cupboards under the ceiling above the seating area. The large pull-out drawer under the right-hand bench offers special functionality and is equipped with a 12V connection - ideal for installing a cool box.

The Sherpa's bathroom is compact but functional. Measuring 1400 x 800/670 mm, it features a fixed sink, a fixed shower with wall bracket and a cabinet with three compartments. A composting toilet and ventilation through a roof hatch complete the equipment.

The Sherpa's technical equipment is designed for self-sufficiency. A 200 Ah LiPo battery in conjunction with a 1600 VA inverter ensures a reliable power supply. The fresh water tank in the interior has a capacity of 110 litres, and there are also two insulated and heated 70-litre tanks outside. The grey water tank has a capacity of 70 litres. A Truma Combi 6D air heater is used for air conditioning.

The safety equipment includes ABS, ESP and a hill start assistant. The wheels are fitted with 265/70 R19.5 tyres, which ensure good ground clearance. A special feature is the Mastervolt CZone Touch 7 control unit, which enables centralised control of all on-board systems. Connectivity is provided by a 5G WiFi router with dual SIM.

The Sherpa offers various power connections: There is a 230V connection in the interior, a USB/C connection and an induction charger in the table. There are two 230 V connections, a 12 V connection and a USB-C connection with 100W in the garage. The Sherpa is well equipped for longer journeys: The diesel tank holds 85 litres, the AdBlue tank 20 litres. The vehicle also has a 50-litre gas tank underneath the vehicle.

Compared to the Malibu Genius Performance 4x4 641 LE based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Sherpa offers more off-road potential. The Krug Expedition Rhino XL on a Mercedes Atego chassis is larger, but less manoeuvrable than the Sherpa and, at €359,000 (approx. £300,000), is also considerably more expensive.

The Greenlander Sherpa 4x4 is aimed at travellers looking for a reliable vehicle for expeditions. With a base price of around €249,900 (£208,000), the Sherpa offers a combination of off-road capability, living comfort and technical equipment. In addition, a production slot can be reserved for €10,000 (£8,300) to secure a place in production at an early stage.