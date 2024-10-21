The Jaecoo family expands, for now downwards. After the Jaecoo 7, debuting is the Jaecoo 5, straight from the brand's headquarters in Wuhu, China.

It is a compact SUV that, being smaller in size than the 7, occupies a lower position within the range. Made in China, it will arrive in Europe in mid-2025 with three different powertrains: pure combustion, full hybrid or electric. Here's what to expect.

Jaecoo 5, exterior

The Jaecoo 5 is 4.38 metres long, thus positioning itself in a particularly crowded yet commercially successful segment. The design, clean and modern, is clearly inspired by that of the Range Rover Evoque, re-proposing some of the typical traits such as the 'suspended' roof, also in black, the side, furrowed by a regular beltline (but without retractable handles), or the rear, with LED light clusters joined by a black band bearing the brand name.

Jaecoo 5, the exterior style

The large square grille with vertical slats, touched by full LED headlamps with dual horizontal daytime running lights, makes an impact. On the bumper, vertical inserts contribute to the idea of robustness.

Jaecoo 5, the calender

Cleverly, the doors completely cover the sills so as not to ruin your trousers when the bodywork is dirty. In this respect, five colours are available. The alloy wheels, on the launch version, are 18 inches and with a design studied for the best aerodynamic performance.

Jaecoo 5, dimensions

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Jaecoo 5 4.38 m 1.86 m 1.65 m 2.62 m

Jaecoo 5, interior

The boot of the Jaecoo 5 has a capacity of 480 litres in the standard configuration. The rear bench then folds down in a 60:30 configuration to a total of 1,180 litres. Among other things, there is a generous double floor and a 12V charging socket. Climbing aboard in the rear seats, there is more than enough space for both knees and headroom for the occupants. The materials used for upholstery and assembly are good.

There are also two air vents, a 12V socket and other thoughtful touches such as pockets behind the seats, rear handles or a huge panoramic roof with 1.45 square metres of surface area.

Jaecoo 5, la plancia

The dashboard is very elegant in its layout, with a vertically arranged central screen that then connects to the tunnel and is equipped with induction charging with ventilation to prevent the smartphone from overheating. Next to it is another slot, without charging, while below the tunnel there is space for bulky objects and also three charging sockets: USB-A, USB-C and 12V.

Testifying to the care taken in the construction are such attentions as the customisable ambient lighting, the carpeting on the bottom of the compartment below the central armrest, the powerful LED inside the glovebox and, more generally, the alternation of soft materials of different types and colours in the upper and central parts of the passenger compartment. A curiosity: the entire choice of upholstery was guided by the desire to offer durable and easily washable surfaces to accommodate four-legged friends.

Jaecoo 5, internal details Jaecoo 5, internal details

The info-telematic compartment features a minimalist dashboard with no upper eyelid and a 13.2-inch diagonal touch display in the centre, which houses software that is very quick to use and rich in functions, including updates via the Internet and the possibility of remote control of certain functions such as pre-conditioning.

Jaecoo 5, engines

The Jaecoo 5 arrives with three powertrain options. To start with, there is the 'pure' combustion version, which can rely on a 1.6-litre four-cylinder 147 PS turbocharged petrol engine, combined with front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

Jaecoo 5

The second variant, on the other hand, is the full hybrid, of which there is currently no information other than the power output, again 147 PS. Third is the 100 per cent electric version, which promises a power output of 204 PS, and a 67 kWh battery. Further information and technical specifications will be released later.

Jaecoo Jaecoo 5

As already mentioned, there is no all-wheel-drive version, but for light off-road driving, hill descent control up to 37 mph and cameras with virtual under-floor view are available.

Jaecoo 5, prices

At the moment, the price list for the Italian market has not been made official. Knowing, however, that the base price of the Jaecoo 7 is €33,900 (approx. £28,200), it is easy to think that that of the Jaecoo 5 could be around €30,000 (£25,000).What is certain is that the warranty will be 7 years or 150,000 kilometres.