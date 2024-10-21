You can always look at the glass half full or half empty. In the case of the Suzuki Jimny, it's not the fact that it's no longer on sale, but the fact that we're looking forward to the new model, which will arrive later this decade, between 2025 and 2030.

If Suzuki's internal plans have not changed, it will be an electric SUV and, according to the image provided by the brand, it should retain the rectangular, vintage aesthetic that has been so popular with customers around the world.

However, until the Asian firm begins to reveal details or we photograph test prototypes with camouflage, we think it is interesting to know different digital proposals of the car. The one that illustrates this news is the work of AutomagzTV.

More emotive aesthetics

As you can see, the front light strip that joins the two headlights is striking. In addition, the car seems to have gained centimetres in width and more importantly it is slightly closer to the ground, so it gains in sportier 'stance'. And it even has a five-door body for added versatility. We like it a lot!

What's more, we're convinced that the new Jimny will be an even better all-rounder than its predecessor. Firstly, because it will have more power and better performance, and secondly, because the electric motors (there will be at least two for all-wheel drive) deliver maximum torque instantaneously, which is a great way to get the best out of low-grip terrain.

Logic also dictates that it should still have a chassis with beams and cross-members, two rigid axles and hill descent control. Incidentally, this system will recharge the battery on the move.

Back to being the cheapest 4x4

Speaking of the battery, the range shouldn't go beyond 250 miles, like an electric city SUV today, although with improvements in these cars advancing so fast, nothing can be ruled out. The fact is that the car will gain weight for this component, but it should not shoot up because it is not suitable for 'off-road'.

As for the price, the missing Jimny cost £22,299 as a commercial vehicle in the UK, but we won't see that figure on the new model. We expect Suzuki to market it at the lowest possible price to become the cheapest SUV on the market again.

