The SUV market just got spicier with the arrival of the Omoda 5 in the United Kingdom. Order books are now officially open, and the mid-size SUV is already making waves with a price tag that will make the competition sweat – starting at a tempting £25,235 for the combustion-powered, nearly £5,000 less than one of its main rivals, the Nissan Qashqai.

But that’s not all. Alongside its petrol-powered sibling comes the all-electric Omoda E5, a sleek EV starting at £33,055. With the first customer cars already rolling onto UK shores, it looks like the Omoda lineup is ready to rock the roads and give the Japanese and South Korean models a hard time.

Omoda is keeping things simple with just two trim options for both the petrol and electric versions: Comfort and Noble, as AutoExpress reports. But don’t let the minimal choice fool you – these cars are brimming with gadgets. Even the base model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and enough safety features to make even the most cautious driver feel like a stunt double. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and traffic jam assist are all on board.

Now, for those looking to up the luxury factor, the Noble trim will set you back an extra £1,800. But in return, you’ll get a sunroof to brighten those grey UK skies, a 360-degree camera to avoid embarrassing parking dings, and heated seats to survive those chilly morning commutes. Fancy some 19-inch wheels or a swanky two-tone paint job? The Noble trim has you covered.

Under the bonnet of the petrol-powered Omoda 5, you’ll find a 1.6-litre turbo engine cranking out 187 PS, enough to propel you from 0-62 mph in a respectable 7.9 seconds. It’s front-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, so don’t expect any off-roading adventures, but for zipping around town and countryside, it’s more than up to the job.

For the electric enthusiasts, the Omoda E5 boasts a 204 PS motor and a 61 kWh battery that promises up to 257 miles of range on a single charge. You can go from 0-62 mph in just 7.6 seconds, proving that green doesn’t have to mean slow. Charging? Well, it’s not Tesla-fast, but with an 80 kW maximum speed, you can juice it from 30-80 per cent in 28 minutes.

Both models offer a 380-litre boot, which should be enough for most weekend getaways. And with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty on offer, Omoda is clearly confident they’ve built something that’ll last.

