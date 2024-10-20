2025 will be a very important year for Volkswagen, which will have to unveil several key new models to try to turn around the not-so-rosy situation it is currently navigating.

To this end, the Wolfsburg-based company has already announced the new generations of two of its bestsellers for 2025: the new T-Roc and the new Transporter. But that's not all, the new VW Tayron will also arrive in dealerships early in the new year, intended to fill the gap between the Tiguan and the Touareg. During the year, the new Volkswagen ID.2, Wolfsburg's answer to the growing segment of affordable small electric cars, will be shown live for the first time.

Volkswagen ID.2

Although the official arrival in dealerships of the new Volkswagen ID. 2 is planned for 2026, the first static presentation of the final model is already scheduled for 2025. Presented as the ID.2all a few months ago, the small electric car is expected to be a car for 'everyone', with classic Volkswagen design, compact dimensions and an affordable price.

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept at the Munich Motor Show 2023

The successor to the Polo will be built on the MEB Entry platform, with front-wheel drive and not rear-wheel drivelike the MEB used by the ID.3 & co. With a maximum power output of 255 PS, a range of around 280 miles and a charging time of 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes, the hatchback will have starting prices of €25,000 (approx. £21,000) and plenty of luggage space: from 490 to 1,330 litres according to the manufacturer.

There will be no lack of technology, as on big cars: Travel Assist for semi-autonomous driving and LED matrix headlights (IQ.Light), advanced parking assistant with memory function, ID.Light (light signals on the dashboard indicating the direction), plus electrically adjustable seats with massage function and a panoramic roof will be among the options.

The ID.2 range will be completed by a sporty GTI model based on the GTI Concept prototype presented in 2023.

Model Volkswagen ID. 2 Bodywork Utility car Engines Electrics Launch Presentation Q3 2025, market launch 2026 Prices from €25,000 (£21,000)

Volkswagen Tayron

The new Volkswagen Tayron is to all intents and purposes the successor to the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace. Parallels can be recognised in the design with the new Tiguan and the new Skoda Kodiaq, with a particularly high front section and a rear section featuring a continuous LED crossbar.

Volkswagen Volkswagen Tayron (2025)

The Tayron when it arrives in dealerships in early 2025 will be available with seven different powertrains, including two plug-in hybrids (eHybrid), one mild hybrid (eTSI), two conventional turbo petrol engines (TSI) and two turbo diesel engines (TDI). Power output will vary from 150 PS to 272 PS and prices will start at €45,475 in Germany, so expect the starting price in the UK to hover around £40,000 as the current Tiguan Allspace starts at £36,955.

Name Volkswage Tayron Bodywork 7-seater SUV Engines petrol plug-in hybrid, petrol mild hybrid, petrol and diesel Launch 10 October 2024 Prices from €45,475

Volkswagen T-Roc 2025

The second generation of the Volkswagen T-Roc will once again be based on the MQB platform, like the Golf, which has just been restyled.

Volkswagen T-Roc (2025), il render di Motor1.com

For the small SUV, the 115 and 150 PS petrol and mild hybrid engines should be retained, with the range being complemented by plug-in hybrids.

Name Volkswagen T-Roc Bodywork compact SUV Engines petrol, petrol mild hybrid and petrol plug-in hybrid Launch first quarter 2025 Prices n.a.

Volkswagen Transporter and Caravelle

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles presented the new Ford-based Transporter and Caravelle at the IAA in Hanover in September 2024.

Volkswagen Transporter 2024

Arriving in dealerships in 2025, in addition to significantly expanded standard equipment, they can be chosen with three turbodiesel engines of 110, 150 and 170 PS, between a plug-in hybrid of 232 PS and three electric powertrains of 136 PS, 218 PS and 286 PS, with a net battery capacity of 64 kWh.