When one thinks of B-segment crossovers, one of the first that comes to mind is the Ford Puma. Recently updated in styling, the Puma has been one of the best-selling models in the UK for several years.

Prized for its personal style and lively engines, the Ford certainly has several interesting points in its favour. This is why we analyse some of its key features, such as its dimensions and boot.

Ford Puma, dimensions

Although the recent restyling has changed the front and part of the rear, the Puma has not been overhauled in terms of dimensions. Ford always makes compactness one of its strong points, with a length of 4.19 m and a height of 1.54 m. Remarkable for the B-segment is the width of 1.81 m, which could create some problems on narrower roads.

Ford Puma restyling, side view

The wheelbase, on the other hand, is 2.59 m. But if you opt for the 159 PS ST version, you have to factor in a slightly more aggressive and larger body. In fact, in this model, the length increases by 3 cm and the height increases by about 2 cm.

Ford Puma, roominess and luggage compartment

The compact dimensions of the Ford and the sloping roof at the rear require some compromise in terms of rear seat roominess. People over 1.90 m tall may find knee and head room rather limited. The same applies to the middle seat, where comfort is reduced, but still more than acceptable for short journeys.

Ford Puma, the boot and the MegaBox

The boot, on the other hand, is particularly spacious, among the largest in its class. The Ford Puma offers a minimum load capacity of 456 litres, which can be extended to 1,216 litres by folding down the rear seats. A distinctive feature is the Megabox, an additional 80-litre compartment in the double floor, ideal for transporting objects up to 1.15 metres high or for rinsing tools or animals, thanks to the integrated drain plug.

In addition, the boot is equipped with hooks and a 12V socket, making it even more versatile for different needs.

Ford Puma, competitors with similar dimensions

The B-segment is one of the most crowded on the market. Among the Ford Puma's main competitors we can consider the Renault Captur (very interesting especially for its large boot) and the Volkswagen T-Roc.