Many people's dream of owning a Volkswagen camper van can become a reality if they comb the second-hand market. We've found a veteran California T4, but at a good price. Are you interested in buying it now? Read on for now.

The van is for sale in Barcelona, was registered in July 1996 and has covered 340,000 kilometres (211,266 miles) thanks to the 'eternal' 102 PS 2.5 TDI diesel engine, coupled with a five-speed manual transmission.

Gallery: Volkswagen California T4 1996

Camper with hot water and heating

The camper van is really complete, especially for a vehicle that is almost 30 years old. For example, this T4 includes two double beds in bunk format in the rear. It also offers another four seats for travel, so it is compatible with families.

The kitchen comes complete, even with a fridge, and the dinette is perfectly set up thanks to the swivel front seats and fold-down table. But there is also hot water and oil-fired central heating so that you can travel at any time of the year.

Volkswagen California T4, comedor Volkswagen California T4, cocina con nevera

Westfalia furniture

If the weather is nice and you want to eat or read outside, the Fiamma side awning provides the necessary shade for the included outdoor table and chairs. And if you're a cycling enthusiast, there's also a practical bike rack.

The sales advert promises plenty of storage space through the original Westfalia furniture. To maintain privacy, there are curtains for all windows, including the front windscreen.

The 100 Ah battery, plus the spare wheel of the same size, as well as a large luggage compartment, complete a more than sufficient preparation for travelling anywhere you like, even to a place without camp sites.

If you are interested in this T4, the establishment Flying Campers in Barcelona has it for sale, but you can contact the company through the phone number that appears in the Mundovan link at the end of the article.

Of course, if you are on a low budget and don't mind buying a camper with a lot of kilometres on it, this one can meet all your needs and expectations. Go for it!

Source: Mundovan