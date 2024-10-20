Dongfeng is coming to Europe, but for the moment it is in China that it is presenting its latest products. These include the Forthing Xinghai S7, a saloon that, at least according to the company, is the most aerodynamic production electric car ever.

The saloon was unveiled on 26 September and, although it's larger than the Xpeng Mona M03, it's the 0.194 Cdx hatchback from the Guagzhou-based brand that Dongfeng management wants to compare most closely. But there are also other models to which the S7 could give a hard time.

A Cx that's better than a bullet

Let's return to the most interesting question, that of aerodynamics. The Forthing Xianghai S7 has a Cx of just 0.191. How does it achieve such a low value? It is thanks to a 'closed and very tapered' front end, a sloping windscreen and a receding rear end with a sloping rear window. The rear, in particular, has been designed to minimise turbulence and thus improve air penetration.

But the designers also worked on the details: the flush door handles, the shape of the rear-view mirrors, the almost completely closed wheels and the flat floor that allows the air to slide effortlessly under the car's bodywork.

Dongfeng The shape of the tail has a decisive influence on Cx

Dongfeng's management is pleased to declare that the car has a better Cx than some bullets. It's a nice way to convey the message of how much care has been taken over the aerodynamics, but ultimately a rather predictable statement (some projectiles can even have a Cx of 0.5, which is even worse than that of some heavy-duty vehicles). And then, as we know, in addition to Cx, the frontal area counts in understanding a car's efficiency. And to calculate it, you have to take into account the size of the car.

Promised range of 345 miles

The Forthing Xianghai S7 is 4.94 metres long, 1.92 metres wide and just under a metre and a half high. Its wheelbase is 2.92 metres. Although it is close to 5 metres in length, the particular shape of the rear means that the boot is spacious, but not as big as you might imagine. The boot is 541 litres (the Xpeng Mona M03 mentioned above is 621 litres, despite being 4.78 metres long).

Mechanically, the car is equipped with a 220 PS, 310 Nm electric motor at the rear. It is powered by a 56.8 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that gives the car, at least according to the homologated values of the Chinese CLTC cycle (more generous than our WLTP), a range of 345 miles.