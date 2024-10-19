Forster's Youngster Sunny is a real bargain among motorhomes on the German market. With an entry-level price of €44,900 (approx. £37,500), the compact van is a real price-performance miracle and perfect for anyone who wants to discover camping for themselves and doesn't want to dig too deep into their pockets.

The Youngster Sunny is based on the tried-and-tested Fiat Ducato and is 5.41 metres long, making it quite compact. Despite the low price, the van has solid basic equipment, with everything you need for a comfortable camping holiday.

Equipment and room concept

The interior of the Youngster Sunny is cleverly organised. The living area is designed so that it can be used in different ways. The transverse bed in the rear is a real highlight. With a sleeping area of 1.95 x 1.33/1.15 metres, it offers enough space for a restful night's sleep. This area can also be used as additional storage space during the day, which emphasises the versatility of the van.

The kitchenette is compact, but equipped with everything you need. It has a two-burner hob and a 70-litre compressor refrigerator, which cools reliably even with high outside temperatures. There is a sink for preparing meals and washing up.

A special feature of the Youngster Sunny is the spacious bathroom. Despite the compact overall dimensions of the vehicle, it offers sufficient space for daily hygiene. The clever use of space is also reflected in the numerous storage options that are intelligently integrated throughout the vehicle.

Technical details and driving comfort

The Sunny is powered by a 2.2-litre Multijet diesel engine with 140 PS. This engine offers enough power for relaxed travelling and also masters mountain routes with flying colours. The chassis of the Fiat Ducato ensures balanced handling and a high level of ride comfort, which is a real plus, especially on longer journeys.

The van is also impressive when it comes to safety. It naturally also has modern driver assistance systems such as ABS, ESP and hill start assist, which make driving easier and increase safety. The electric windows and central locking with remote control are also included and make life more comfortable.

Power supply and self-sufficiency

A 95 Ah body battery is responsible for the power supply, providing sufficient capacity for stays of several days without a power connection. The lighting in the interior is LED technology throughout. This saves electricity and creates a pleasant atmosphere at the same time.

The 100-litre fresh water tank and the 90-litre waste water tank ensure that you are not necessarily dependent on supply and disposal stations. The Truma Combi 4 heater also provides cosy warmth in the interior during the colder months of the year.

Comparison with the competition

With a price of €44,900, the Forster Youngster Sunny is currently the cheapest model on the German market. It offers solid basic equipment that includes all the essential elements for a comfortable camping holiday, without compromising on important aspects such as safety and driving comfort.

With its well thought-out room layout, robust technology and attractive price, it should be a particularly interesting option for first-time campers and young families.

But there are also a few other interesting alternatives in a similar price segment. The Sunlight Cliff 540 and the Carado CV540, both priced at €49,999, are also attractive options for price-conscious buyers. Both models have similar equipment and are also based on the Fiat Ducato.

Another option is the Clever Duo 540, which is also in the lower price segment with a price of €48,990. This shows that the market for compact and affordable camper vans is on the move and that manufacturers are increasingly catering to the needs of entry-level and price-conscious customers.