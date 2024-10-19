José Antonio 'Cohete' Suárez, two-time Spanish rally champion and official Skoda driver in the national championship, which is now entering its decisive phase with 'Cohete' himself fighting for the championship, will have a limited edition of the popular Fabia named after him. The official name is Skoda Fabia Rally2 by Cohete Suárez.

An honour he shares with very few Spanish drivers. Only Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, both world champions in their specialities, have cars named after them.

Skoda announced some time ago that it was not going to have an RS version of the Fabia for the time being, so the Spanish branch of the brand belonging to the Volkswagen Group set to work to be able to offer its customers and enthusiasts a sportier version of the popular hatchback, which is also the model with which they compete in the different rally competitions around the world.

Gallery: Skoda Fabia Rally2 'Cohete' Suárez Limited Edition

It was not an easy task, but they finally managed to convince the parent company to produce this limited version, which has every chance of flying out of the dealerships as soon as orders open in November.

With an imposing mamba green colour exclusive to the RS versions, which is the one used by Suárez himself in his racing version, the car stands out at first glance with the contrast offered by its black details such as the grille, the mirrors, the 17-inch OZ wheels or the roof.

Without being an RS, Skoda has given this Fabia an upgraded power kit developed by ABT, which raises the 150 PS of the 1.5 TSI engine to 190 PS and a maximum torque of 290 Nm in a four-cylinder block and with the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

To enhance the sporty feel, this limited edition features steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, an imposing rear spoiler and sports exhausts for a distinctive sound.

This limited edition of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 by Cohete Suárez can already be seen on the official website of the brand, which plans to open orders during the month of November at a price of €30,900 (approx. £25,700). Its lucky owners will be able to enjoy the car during the first quarter of 2025 and 'Cohete' Suárez himself will be the one to deliver it to the first buyers.

Although initially only 100 units will be marketed, the brand is open to launching a second edition if demand exceeds its sales expectations. A very special car, very attractive and at a very reasonable price that will appeal to both collectors and racing enthusiasts, especially the youngest ones.