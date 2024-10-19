It's the early 2000s, and the diesel engine is considered the present and the future by carmakers. At that time, the brands were concentrating their efforts on producing engines that were not only ever more efficient, but also ever more powerful.

On this latter point, Audi and Peugeot stood out, competing not only in research and development, but also on the track during the various editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As far as Peugeot is concerned, it was only a matter of time before a strange concept became the most powerful production diesel model ever produced by the French marque.

A V12 that wants to race

Unveiled at the 2006 Paris Motor Show, the 908 RC is a real monster. You wouldn't believe it when you see it in pictures, because it's a mega flagship with an elegant, sleek look that's almost futuristic for its time.

Peugeot Peugeot 908 RC Concept (2006) Peugeot Peugeot 908 RC Concept, rear view

Underneath that appearance, however, lies a 5.5-litre V12 with 700 PS and 1,200 Nm of torque. A competition engine, in short, mounted transversely and in a central rear position, with a series of innovations for maximum performance. These include two particulate filters, one for each exhaust pipe. Mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, this powertrain, along with the chassis, was fitted to the Peugeot that raced at Le Mans in 2007.

Carbon fibre bodywork and limousine interior

Aside from the engine, this Peugeot's identity card is really interesting. The front wheels are 20 inches (255/35 tyres), while the rear wheels are 21 inches (285/30 tyres). The bodywork is a blend of carbon and polymerised aluminium and the braking system is made up of carbon-ceramic discs.

Peugeot Peugeot 908 RC Concept, the interior

One of the most spectacular features is undoubtedly the huge windscreen, which extends right up to the central pillar. There is also a large central screen, as on more modern models. Unfortunately, this 908 RC (unlike the Audi Q7 V12 TDI, one of the 'super diesels' of those years) never became a reality, but its innovations did find their way into Peugeot's racing programme.