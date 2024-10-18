The Porsche 911 Turbo has just celebrated its 50th birthday, but another brand hero is also celebrating a big anniversary this year. The racing and trackday icon 911 GT3 turns 25, and time flies. The 996 GT3 came onto the market in 1999. A quarter of a century later, the Zuffenhausen-based company is now launching the eighth generation. Say hello to the 992.2 GT3.

Fans generally regard the facelifts as a new generation because there is usually an incredible amount of new things happening with them. At first glance, the current facelift doesn't look like that at all. Among other things, for the first time in the history of the 911 GT3, there is no increase in performance in a product upgrade. But don't let that fool you, because of course Andreas Preuninger, the head of the GT models, and his team have once again been incredibly busy. We tell you what has changed in the 992.2 GT3.

Drive

Unsurprisingly, the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre boxer engine remains. Unusually, however, at 510 PS it delivers exactly the same power as before, and at 450 Nm even 20 Nm less. You can probably guess the reason for this. Clearly, the dear emission regulations are becoming ever more rigid. The fact that the output has been kept almost constant is quite a feat.

The engine is now equipped with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters. According to Porsche, it was still possible to achieve "an emotional soundscape". The innovations on the 9,000 rpm king include revised cylinder heads and sharper camshafts from the 911 GT3 RS, which are intended to provide an even more dynamic power delivery in the upper rev range. In addition, flow-optimised individual throttle valves and optimised oil coolers are used.

The power-to-weight ratio is 2.8 kg/PS at best. In addition, both the 7-speed PDK and the 6-speed manual gearbox have an eight per cent shorter final drive ratio compared to the predecessor. The facelifted 911 GT3 accelerates to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds with PDK and reaches a top speed of 193 mph. With the manual gearbox, the top speed is 3.9 seconds. The manual transmission takes 3.9 seconds and 194 mph. A lap time on the Nordschleife is sure to follow. The current GT3 completed the 20.8 kilometres (12.9 miles) in 6:59 minutes.

Driving dynamics/lightweight construction

The big headline with the 992 GT3 at the beginning of 2021 was the first use of a double-wishbone front axle, which noticeably improved turn-in. Since then, aerodynamically shaped trailing arms with a drop profile have also been included, which optimise downforce in the wheel arch and brake cooling at high speeds.

To ensure that the downforce balance between the front and rear axles is maintained even when braking from high speeds, pitching (anti-dive) is now reduced. To this end, the front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been moved downwards, as in the current GT3 RS.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 (2025) and Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package (2025)

16 Photos Porsche

In addition, the wet grip of the standard sports tyres (255/35 ZR20 at the front, 315/30 ZR21 at the rear) has been improved. Track tyres with road approval are again available as an option. The engineers have also tweaked the damper set-up and the steering has also been improved, which motorsport legend and brand ambassador Walter Röhrl clearly appreciates:

"Especially on winding country roads, you can clearly feel that the steering is even better tuned than in the predecessor", he says. "It conveys even more confidence in the car because it responds more smoothly from the centre position without losing any of its directness. The shorter transmission ratio also significantly increases driving pleasure on country roads".

Porsche plays on the theme of lightweight construction in the 911 GT3 facelift with a new, silver-coloured aluminium wheel that saves a good 1.5 kilos in total. Those who order the Weissach Package or the Leichtbau (Lightweight) package can - if they spend even more money - get magnesium wheels that shave off 9 kilograms. A new 40 Ah lithium-ion lightweight battery makes the car an additional four kilos lighter. In its lightest configuration, the new 911 GT3 weighs 1,420 kilograms according to the manufacturer.

Exterior/interior

From the outside, you can recognise the refreshed 911 GT3 by the modified front and rear sections. A new contour of the front diffuser, a modified shape of the front lip and modified fins on the underbody ensure increased downforce and improved airflow. The redesigned Matrix LED main headlights are optionally available with a white accent ring. The new lights bundle all the lighting functions of the 911 and therefore make the additional lights in the front apron unnecessary. The diffuser, air intakes and boot lid have been redesigned at the rear. The rear wing of the 911 GT3 has been given new, angled sideplates.

We have visualised all this for you. You can see the old model on the left and the new GT3 on the right:

Porsche 911 GT3 (2021) Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 with Weissach package (2025)

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (2021) Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package (2025)

The biggest news item in the interior is a new lightweight sports bucket seat with folding backrest and seat shell made of carbon fibre, which is available at extra cost. The sharp seat comes with a thorax airbag, electric height and manual length adjustment. Three-stage seat heating is available as an option. Part of the headrest upholstery can be removed - good if you are wearing a helmet.

The rest of the cockpit is based on the recently upgraded 911 Carrera, except that the new start button has fortunately not made it into the GT3. The so-called "track screen" reduces the digital displays to the left and right of the rev counter to data on tyres, oil, water and fuel. It also displays a gearshift flash. If desired, the rev counter display can be rotated so that the 9,000 mark is at the 12 o'clock mark.

Porsche 911 GT3 with Weissach package (2025) Porsche 911 GT3 with Weissach package (2025)

GT3 with Touring package

Nice for all rear wing haters as the popular Touring package is now available directly from the market launch, and even easier to recognise in the future. If the missing wing is not enough, there is now "911 GT3 Touring" lettering on the boot lid grille. An extendable rear spoiler with Gurney flap and an adapted fin design on the underbody ensure aerodynamic balance. The rear bench seat, available for the first time, differentiates the Touring even more in terms of everyday usability.

New equipment packages

The Weissach Package, which further boosts racetrack performance and ambience, celebrates another premiere in GT3-land. The stabiliser bar, coupling rods and shear pane on the rear axle are made of CFRP, as are the roof, rear wing side plates, exterior mirror upper shell, mirror triangle and the airblades at the front. There is also more leather and low-reflection Race-Tex in the interior. A CFK roll cage and the aforementioned magnesium forged wheels are available as options.

Porsche also offers the Leichtbau Package for the 911 GT3 Touring. Here, the roof is painted in the body colour as well as the stabiliser bar, coupling rods and trailing arms on the rear axle, which as mentioned above, are made of CFRP. The magnesium wheels and lightweight door panelling are also part of the package. Those who order the manual gearbox can also enjoy the shortened gear lever from the 911 S/T. A "Leichtbau" badge is located right in front of the gear lever.

The Clubsport Package is available at no extra charge for the 911 GT3 with rear wing. It includes a bolted steel roll cage at the rear, a 6-point seat belt harness for the driver and a hand-held fire extinguisher for which the optional lightweight sports bucket seats are a prerequisite for this.

Prices

The new Porsche 911 GT3 and the new Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package can be ordered

in the UK from the end of the year at prices starting at £157,300. Compared to its predecessor, this is a hefty price increase of £10,400. The Weissach package costs £19,530 (without roll cage £15,597), while the Leichtbau Package is available for £29,225. This option package includes magnesium wheels on the Touring, which are otherwise £13,760 for the winged GT3.